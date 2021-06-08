Arti Singh joins Dentsu India to head Hyperspace, Nationally

In her new role, Arti will be in charge of the shoppers’ marketing division that includes experiential, retail, cinema, and mall business.

Arti, a seasoned professional with more than 18 years of expertise in the field, will be driving and developing strategies for brands. With her experience in the industry and understanding of consumer behavior, she will help in building relationships with key industry players, teams, and associates. Additionally, she will play a significant role in designing the offline path of the purchase journey for consumers, thus, connecting them with brands.

This is Arti’s second innings with dentsu India. Previously, she had been with the network for more than a decade and played a vital role in successfully delivering marketing experiential retail campaigns for brands.

Speaking on her new role, Arti Singh said, “It’s a great role, with enormous possibilities in my second innings. Hyperspace is a network that has established strong credentials in the space for over a decade now. I am excited about the endless opportunities and challenges this new role offers and I look forward to driving Hyperspace’s continued growth and ambition in India.”

Commenting on the appointment, Haresh Nayak, COO, Dentsu International, Group MD, Posterscope SA, President, Posterscope APAC said, “Arti will be responsible for strengthening the shoppers’ marketing practices across all agencies of Dentsu India. Her presence and experience in the space will help us beef up our efforts in understanding the behavior of shoppers. She brings immense value to the company’s capabilities. We are increasingly bringing on board senior talents in this space who can carry forward the learnings of seamlessly integrated consumer and brand interaction in the new normal.”

