Crompton appoints Pragya Bijalwan as Chief Marketing Officer

As per the role, Pragya Bijalwan will be leading the marketing, advertising, and overall communication initiatives of Crompton.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has announced the appointment of Pragya Bijalwan as its new Chief Marketing Officer. She brings with her an experience of more than 16 years across the fuel, oil, and paints industry.

Speaking about her new role, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this brand that despite having a very strong consumer franchise, accords top priority to adapting and evolving as per their changing needs. As we move into a new post-pandemic era, which is a challenging yet exciting time for the brand, our goal is to further strengthen our leading positions in key categories while accelerating growth in new categories through meaningful innovation. This will be supported by our integrated communication approach.”

In her last role prior to joining Crompton, Pragya has worked with Castrol India limited where she led product innovations, brand campaigns and technology based innovative solutions. She has also worked with AkzoNobel India Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation previously. Pragya brings with her strong knowledge on consumer insights, brand management, influencer advocacy, innovation and digital marketing.

Mathew Job, Executive Director and CEO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. added, “Crompton is seen as a reliable brand that has been trusted for generations. Our focus over the last few years has been to make the brand more aspirational and thus build a stronger connection with the younger consumers. I believe Pragya, with her varied and extensive experience across industries, is well equipped to take the brand forward in this journey. I welcome Pragya to this exciting role and look forward to working closely with her to make Crompton India’s most loved consumer electricals brand.”

