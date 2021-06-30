ET Medialabs Wins Digital Marketing Mandate for BOX8 & Mojo Pizza

Through this association, ET Medialabs will provide a complete range of digital marketing and analytics services to BOX8 and Mojo Pizza, including performance marketing on Facebook, Google, YouTube, Snapchat, and more.

IET Medialabs has won the digital mandate for BOX8 and Mojo Pizza, after a hard-wired multi-agency pitch. This will include app marketing analytics, BI, and growth mandate for India’s second largest cloud kitchen company. Moreover, the agency will also be offering daily reporting and dashboards to BOX8 and Mojo Pizza comprising full-funnel stitched data of all the marketing channels used and will also build BI dashboards on tableau for the food start-up’s business.

ET Medialabs will be working on identifying the last mile customer segments and user personas with its services and will cater the communication as required. The agency will strategize to create a full-funnel stitched environment for an enhanced understanding of the entire customer journey that will help optimize campaigns in the future.

Speaking about securing the strategic mandate from BOX8 and Mojo Pizza, Lalit Panigrahi, VP, ET Medialabs said, “We are ecstatic about our association with BOX8 and will strive to deliver an outstanding performance on the mandate bagged by the food start-up. In the current times, when health and hygiene have gained paramount importance, cloud kitchens have acquired a necessary place within the delivery chain, making it easy and convenient for people to order their favorite food from the comfort of their homes. Our brilliant team has extensive expertise for generating sales, optimizing spends on various online marketing channels, creating brand awareness online and building brand loyalty. We are proud of our ability to add value to our partnered brands and are elated to be doing the same for our newest collaboration.

Kuldeep Jain, Core Team Member, BOX8, added, “ET Medialabs is a reputed leader in providing extensive and dynamic digital marketing services to its clients. We have India’s highest rated food brands serving 5 cities from our 120+ cloud kitchens. This is the message we want to spread far and wide. As ET Medialabs has in-depth experience in delivering exceptional digital marketing services, collaborating with them is sure to give us that edge which will make us stand out from our competitors. We look forward to the value addition that this association will bring us for the long term.

