Everest wins creative mandate for Oaktree

Everest’s launch campaign for Oaktree International school focuses on the quality of education that Oaktree promises through its platform which is both experiential as well as collaborative.

Everest has bagged the creative duties of OakTree International School. Its launch campaign broke with 4 full-page print ads on Sunday all over North India. The campaign also went live on social and digital.

OakTree is a new initiative in the phygital K-12 education space with a global faculty and a global outlook on education and pedagogy. OakTree uses the normal CBSE curriculum but also concurrently imparts an international curriculum in its enriched lesson plans. The faculty at OakTree is drawn from over a dozen countries, most faculty members having 15+ years of experience.

“The Everest creative approach was refreshingly playful while stating upfront that top-quality education is our primary promise,” says Adit Goel, Director of Oaktree. “We liked their simplicity of approach in

communicating a completely new concept in education”.

“The Oaktree brief was very inspiring and practical in approach. In this first phase of the campaign, we have highlighted the global education that Oaktree offers. The campaign is now headed to digital and video where we shall highlight the unique balance between sports through leading academy partnerships and an international teaching faculty,” says Samir Chonkar, creative chief at Everest. Adds Ananda Ray, also creative chief at Everest, “Oaktree is playful, yet it is serious. Our mandate is to communicate the combination of many inter-related dimensions that have got even more

complicated with physical schools continuing to be shut.”

Everest is a part of the Rediffusion group. The agency will soon be starting its 75 th year of operations.

