Filter Coffee Co. bags digital mandate for Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

As part of the mandate, Filter Coffee Co will be handling the digital marketing strategy, content production, social media management, influencer management, content strategy, and creation for all products of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic is a personal care ad wellness brand, producing sustainable products.

Speaking on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder, and CEO, Filter Coffee Co said, ”We are thrilled to be working with Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic representing their brand in the online space. It is a brand loved by all, thanks to its all-natural and sustainable products”.

She adds, “Having the right resources and expertise, along with a wide reach in the digital world, we are looking forward to a fruitful and long-term collaboration with such an amazing brand”.

Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies said, “We have always believed that what we apply should be as natural and nourishing as what we eat. Filter Coffee Co. seems to resonate with this idea perfectly well. So we are delighted to partner with them to build our social media presence. We look forward to our association with them.” The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch”.

