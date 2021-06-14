L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Kanishka Vashisht as ECD, New Delhi

As per the role, Kanishka Vashisht will help manage L&K Saatchi & Saatchi brands for the region and help further strengthen the agency’s creative output, amongst other responsibilities.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Kanishka Vashisht as the new Executive Creative Director for its New Delhi office. As per the role, he will manage all brands for the region and help strengthen the agency’s creative output while helping to create a culture that thrives on creating superlative content & meaningful conversations for brands in the region. He will report to Rohit Malkani, Jt, National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Prior to this, Vashisht was working at Lowe Lintas Delhi as the Group Creative Director where he worked on clients such as Google, Micromax, Foodpanda, and Hindustan Times.

Vashisht began his advertising journey as a suit in Triton Advertising, Delhi. But the creative spirit in him led him to switch over and join Ogilvy Delhi in 2004. After a 5-year stint at the agency where he worked on brands like Motorola, KFC, LG, Eno, and others, he joined Leo Burnett. As Uninor was born, he was then summoned to McCann Delhi to build relationships with Perfetti, Chevrolet, Coke, Aircel, Metlife, Greenlam and others. Post the tenure at Lowe Lintas Delhi, he briefly took a sabbatical to explore his liking for a serene setting and left for the fields of southern France to herd goats and make cheese.

Commenting on the appointment, Rohit Malkani, Jt, National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Finding the perfect person to head our New Delhi office wasn’t easy. It had to be someone who shared our obsession for spawning a unique culture. Who shared our ambition for creating conversations and superlative content and finally, someone with a proven track record. In Kanishka, I saw all three. He is a unique creative person with his heart in the right place! It’s going to be a heck of a ride with him on board.”

Sharing his views on the opportunity that this role presents, Kanishka Vashisht, ECD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, New Delhi, said, “I can rant about how my personality, skills, working style, and career goals make me a perfect fit for the job or you could read this subtext in my head. I believe L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is an extremely fertile land for some very interesting brand work. My job is to sow the seeds of possibility, gather and nurture talent and of course, reap the fruits of our combined efforts.”

