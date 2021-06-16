NIVEA India appoints Ajay Simha as its Marketing Director

As per the new role, Ajay will be responsible for strengthening the position of NIVEA India as the trusted skincare brand. With a deep-rooted understanding and a proven track record of driving growth, Ajay is slated to enhance NIVEA’s brand presence and equity in the country.

NIVEA India has appointed Ajay Simha as the Marketing Director at NIVEA India. With over a decade of experience across various categories such as personal care, male grooming, face, lip, and sun care, Ajay has championed leading various brand portfolios both in India as well as globally. Before taking over as Marketing Director, NIVEA India, Ajay was responsible for the NIVEA body care and cleansing and baby care portfolio across the Middle East and North Africa.

With close to 15 years of overall experience in the field of sales and marketing, Ajay’s leadership will help strengthen NIVEA’s position as Emerging India’s most loved and trusted skin care brand.

Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India, said, “We are thrilled to have Ajay back to the India team and lead the marketing efforts here. We have witnessed Ajay’s journey over the years and are confident of the tremendous experience and deep-rooted understanding he has. He will have a significant role in devising strategies for our launches, continuing the marketing momentum across categories, and liaise with key industry players, teams, and associates. We wish Ajay the very best for his new role.”

