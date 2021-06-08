Snapchat launches Learn Language Lenses for 6 Indian languages

Snapchat launched ‘learn language’ lenses created by Lens Creator, Atit Kharel. The lenses help Snapchatters understand the basics of six Indian languages – Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, and Kannada.

The idea behind these AR lenses on Snapchat was to make learning Indian languages fun and easy – especially for new learners. The Lenses combine Augmented Reality and machine learning to recognise over 1000 objects and translate their name to the language one is learning, in real-time.

A member of the Snap Lens Network, Atit Kharel is a digital creator from Nepal. He has created the ‘learn language’ lenses following his own passion for the multilingual Indian culture. He commented, “I have always been fascinated by the cultural diversity in India and the range of languages spoken here. Augmented reality can be really entertaining and can make learning more interactive and accessible.”

The Lenses are available on Snapchat by searching ‘Learn Bengali’, ‘Learn Telugu’, ‘Learn Kannada’, ‘Learn Hindi’, ‘Learn Marathi’, ‘Learn Punjabi’ or by scanning the Snapcode or searching for Atit Kharel’s official profile.

How to use these lenses

Snapchatters have to point their cameras at an object to scan it, and the Lenses will simultaneously display, along with a phonetic transcription of the word to help with pronunciation.

Through the Snapchat camera:

Open Snapchat and point your camera at the above Snapcode

Press and hold on the Snapcode to scan and unlock

Through Search:

Open Snapchat and tap the Search bar.

Type in ‘Learn Bengali’, ‘Learn Telugu’, ‘Learn Kannada’, ‘Learn Hindi’, ‘Learn Marathi’, ‘Learn Punjabi’ and click on the Lens by Atit Kharel to unlock it

The roll-out reinforces Snap’s localization efforts in India to build locally and culturally relevant experiences. In an effort to engage meaningfully with India’s young, digitally-savvy youth, Snapchat has previously released localized lenses, filters, and stickers during Indian festivals, for IPL teams and collaborated with Indian women from across India to introduce them to AR on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

