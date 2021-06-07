Sunder Venketraman joins Josh as Head – Creator and Content Ecosystem

In his new role at Josh, Sunder Venketraman will be responsible for spearheading the short video ecosystem beyond mainstream content categories like dance, drama, comedy, and lip-sync.

VerSe Innovation’s short video app Josh today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Sunder Venketraman. Effective immediately, Sunder joins Josh as the Head – Creator and Content Ecosystem and will be based in Mumbai.

With over 17 years of experience, Sunder specializes in business and strategy-oriented functions, backed by a rich understanding of the content ecosystem. Sunder will be adding his unique creative signature to spot early trends and introduce new content genres in multiple Indian local languages. Sunder along with his team will look after the holistic development of content creators of Josh, while ensuring they are adequately equipped to become the superstars of tomorrow.

Prior to his association with Josh, Sunder was the Head of Strategy, Monetization, and Revenue at Firework India, where he worked with the core team to structure a decentralized content distribution ecosystem. Moreover, he is also recognized for his past roles at Times Television Network, 9X Media, and Trigger-Happy Entertainment.

Welcoming Sunder, Josh Founder Virendra Gupta and Co-founder Umang Bedi, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to welcome a seasoned professional like Sunder onboard. His achievements in the domain of entertainment and content ecosystem precede him, as he comes armed with a deep understanding of the short video ecosystem that we believe will create a lasting impact and will take Josh to greater heights. Sunder’s expertise in content strategy and business-oriented functions will fuel Josh’s vision of encouraging Bharat’s youth to create engaging content in local languages and will allow us to infuse multiple content categories into our app.”

Sunder Venketraman in his new role as Head – Creator and Content Ecosystem at Josh, added “I am excited to be a part of Josh which I believe is a perfect blend of international structuring and raw Indian spirit. I am truly enthralled by the Co-founders’ vision in building this app and look forward to weaving in my ideas and experience to inspire the next wave of content creators for Bharat. I am thankful to Umang and Viru for this opportunity that sets me on yet another exciting journey to re-imagine the content landscape in India.”

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in September 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India’s top 200+ best creators, the 5 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best-in-class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million downloads. Currently, Josh is the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 100+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 48+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users) and 2+ billion video play per day.

