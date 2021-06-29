Zoom Video Communications appoints Ricky Kapur as Head of APAC

As per the new role, Ricky Kapur will manage the APAC business for Zoom with supervision and alignment across all cross-functional roles.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. today announced the appointment of Ricky Kapur as the Head of APAC, effective June 21. Reporting directly to Zoom’s Head of International, Abe Smith, Kapur will define and lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets- Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Korea, and Taiwan, exclusive of Japan.

Kapur comes to Zoom after five and a half years at Microsoft, where he was most recently Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations for APAC. At Microsoft, he managed all segments, from SMB, Majors through Enterprise, and led a cross-functional team of sales, marketing, partner, and customer success professionals.

“Zoom has scaled its operations and business impressively across APAC markets, announcing a Technology Center in India and a Research and Development Center in Singapore within the past year,” said, Ricky Kapur, Head of APAC, Zoom. “I am excited to join a company that continues to redefine the way organizations and individuals connect, from breaking barriers for education and healthcare with virtual-learning and telehealth to becoming a critical technology for enterprises as they quickly evolved and adapted to a hybrid working model.”

“We are thrilled to have Ricky Kapur lead our go-to-market strategy for all of APAC, a region where we are seeing accelerated growth,” said, Abe Smith, Head of International, Zoom. “APAC is a critical region for Zoom, as we invest in infrastructure and expand the presence of our sales, marketing, and research and development teams to best enable organizations of all sizes with seamless and reliable video communications.”

