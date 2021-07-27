Key Takeaways from Snapchat Q2 2021 Report
The Snapchat Q2 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers, new functionalities and inclusions, daily active usage, and more.
The optimistic start to FY 2021, with Snapchat Q1 results, has been further amplified in Q2 with elevated usage and increased revenue, supported by AR-enabled advertising and shopping solutions along with content offerings.
Revenue & Daily Active Usage
- Revenue increased 116% year-over-year to reach 982 Mn USD in Q2 2021
- The average revenue per user increased 76% year-over-year to reach 3.35 USD in Q2 2021
- DAUs reached 293 Mn in Q2 2021, an increase of 55 Mn (23%) year-over-year
- DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and other global regions on both iOS and Android platforms
- Spotlight daily active users grew 49%, and average daily content submissions more than tripled
Augmented Reality & Camera
- Snapchat introduced various new categories for Scan (visual search through Snap’s camera), including fashion and food
- Scan is used by more than 170 Mn users each month to shop for clothing, discover recipes, and identify dog breeds and plants
Also Read: Snapchat launches a certification program for marketers
- Several try-on capabilities have been improved with Lens Studio 4.0, including multi-person 3D body mesh, advanced cloth simulation, and a new visual effects editor for more realistic Lenses
- TrueSize technology was released to improve eyewear sizing and wrist tracking technology for accurate watch try-ons
Advertising
- Snapchat rolled out Public Profiles for businesses, allowing any business to create a profile on the platform, showcasing their Lenses, Highlights, Stories, and shoppable products
- The company announced an integration with Salesforce, allowing brands to leverage their first-party data to reach users with relevant ads
- Creator Marketplace within Snapchat’s self-serve Ads Manager was launched, connecting advertisers with certified Lens Creators and facilitating the AR development process
- API Lenses were introduced to enable businesses to automatically import up-to-date product inventory into AR Lenses without additional work
Content Offerings
- Snapchat has launched 177 new international Discover Channels, including 36 in the UK and 24 in India, one of which is a partnership with Sony Pictures Network to launch five Shows
- Eight new and renewed Snap Originals were aired during the quarter
