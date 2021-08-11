Infectious Advertising appoints Vinu V Krishna as Creative Head

As per the new role, Vinu V Krishna will help Infectious Advertising in creative strategy and developments to solve business problems for its various clients.

Infectious Advertising has roped in Vinu V Krishna as Creative Head with immediate effect. Prior to this, Vinu was the Creative Director at Nicheminds, Bengaluru.

With over 15 years of experience as a Copywriter, Vinu has worked extensively on print and digital for brands like The Week, Federal Bank, Google, Yahoo!, Manorama Group, and GMR, to name a few. In the past, he has also worked with several ad agencies like JWT, DDB, and 1pointsize.

Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Director & Co-Founder, Infectious Advertising, commented, “The hiring of Vinu would easily be one of the most long-drawn recruitments in the history of advertising. We interviewed him in a pub in Bangalore in 2018 and told him we liked him, and he joined Infectious in 2022! (Note to self: No more job interviews in pubs!). But as they say – it’s better late than never. It took a pandemic and WFH to finally get a top Bangalore writer to join us. Vinu is a fine writer, a total charmer, and a bonafide rockstar (he plays the drums). I’m sure he will rock it here at Infectious.”

Vinu V Krishna, Creative Head, Infectious Advertising, added, “Infectious has a legacy of doing cutting-edge work in the digital space since its inception. And the culture nurtured by Ramanuj and Nisha is conducive to do clutter-breaking work. Infectious is a place where creativity, technology, and data all come together to solve real business problems.”

