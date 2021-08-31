Sociapa bags PR & digital mandate for Apis India and Milind Soman association

As per the mandate, Sociapa will manage PR and social activities for the Apis India and Milind Soman association while integrating the brand strategies with better digital solutions and more.

The partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as the actor personifies the brand ethos which is health and nutrition.

Dheeraj Raj, Founder, Sociapa, said, “We are grateful to Apis India for believing in us for yet another exciting campaign. We are sure that we will be successful in making the association reach millions of audiences.”

He added, “Sociapa is the company that you can trust to help you promote your brand to the next level. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touchpoint using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best digital marketing strategies for the brands.”

