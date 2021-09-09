Abhishek Mudgal joins Livspace as Head, Social Media

In his role, Abhishek Mudgal will lead the content strategy for Livspace along with driving the digital amplification and communication for the brand.

Livspace has brought onboard Abhishek Mudgal as the Head- Social Media and Content. Previously, Mudgal served as the Brand Manager – Digital for Cars24 where he led the brand’s social media marketing and strategically devised plans to boost growth.

A Social Media Marketer with 7+ years of experience, Mudgal is passionate about solving business problems through creativity. For more than two years, he helmed social media and integrated marketing at Cheil Worldwide from October 2017 to January 2020. There he was tasked with designing social media strategies to achieve marketing targets and liaise with writers and designers to ensure appealing content for an impressive line-up of clientele including – adidas, MG Motor, Samsung, Jet Airways, and Park Avenue.

Mudgal also served as the Community Manager for Groupe The Links for two years where he was responsible for advocating the brand on social networks and creating their own social persona to actively go out within the online community and connect with potential customers.

