Dentsu Webchutney wins digital growth mandate for Uni Cards

As part of the mandate, dentsu Webchutney aims to create all-new behaviours around good financial habits through digital content for Uni Cards.

Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital mandate for the new-age fintech brand, Uni Cards. The agency aims to grow the brand’s offering in a cluttered market and build a community around the product promise of splitting payments at zero charges.

Commenting on the win, Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney said, “We are in the era of fintech, which has proven to be the great equalizer in a short time. India has millions and millions of credit-eligible consumers waiting for unique, tailored financial solutions. Uni Cards is leading innovation here, and along with them, we are on a quest to redefine how credit is consumed in India.”

Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO, Uni Cards added, “Uni is set to disrupt the credit industry by innovating and making extremely customer-centric products. As a creative agency is known to successfully mold brands with iconic ideas, it was a no-brainer to partner with the best in business. It is the beginning of a long and exciting road for us at Uni Cards, and we are glad to partner with a team that has a nuanced understanding of the category that can lead us into long-term success.”

Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group India commented, “This is an exciting win for all of dentsuMB Group. We want to bring the best creative minds from across dentsu and Webchutney to create memorable work in this very interesting category. Our teams have only just begun working together with Uni Cards and we can already feel their incredible passion for innovating for India and building products that will boost the country’s credit industry.” For the record, dentsuMB Group houses Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, Dentsu One, dentsuMB and Dentsu Impact.

