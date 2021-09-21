Litmus wins digital marketing mandate for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-VST Diesel Engines

As a part of the mandate, Litmus will be responsible for expanding visibility and awareness of the brand and its products globally.

Litmus, a branding agency from Ahmedabad, wins the digital mandate for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-VST Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd (MVDE). The agency will help in creating and implementing the Digital Marketing strategy for the brand to propagate its reach amongst the potential audience.

Talking about the same, Kapil V, the founder of Litmus said, “We are excited to have a prestigious company like MVDE on board with us. We will strategize our approach to promote their thought leadership in the industry and to generate a positive brand recall amongst their clientele.”

Also Read: Dentsu Webchutney wins digital growth mandate for Uni Cards

“We have worked with Litmus in the past and our experience has been absolutely great. The goal this time is to reach more and more people in our target audience while maintaining the long-standing brand image of the company. We look forward to seeing what this collaboration has in-store”, said Vijay Shinde, DGM-Marketing & Customer Support of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-VST Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd.

Comments