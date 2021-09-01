Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO

As CEO at Lowe Lintas, Kedar will spearhead transformation and widen the agency’s sphere of impact through Hyperbundled solutions to clients and brand owners.

Lowe Lintas has appointed Kedar Teny as its CEO. Kedar moves from – Avataar. me, where he served as Senior VP & Country Head.

He first joined Lintas in 1999 and built his decade-long career in advertising. While at Lintas, he led account management and strategic planning functions for key businesses in multiple geographies across India and SEA. Later, he held senior marketing and business leadership roles across blue-chip organizations such as Airtel, HUL, McDonald’s, and Sony Entertainment Television. He has also shaped early-stage startups such as Tilt Brand Solutions and Avataar. me.

Speaking about Kedar’s appointment, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “As Lowe Lintas, we are partners to marketing. And there’s no better way of serving that than getting leadership from marketing. It’s almost as if Kedar’s education and achievements with marketing were ordained and timed beautifully for Lowe Lintas’ transformation and make us best placed to be both hub and spokes to brand needs. His insider understanding of the requirements of brands alongside his belief and grooming on the strategic centrality of brand visioning to business success is quite unmatched in the industry today. Kedar’s leadership has bounce, energy and a light touch. Exactly how we like it at Lintas!”

Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group added: “At Lintas, our transformation journey started a few years ago with a focus on “Hyperbundled solutions” to bring our strategy, creative, PR, social, content production, design, and experiential services together in the service of the brand. Lowe Lintas has the leading position in the country and boasts of a client list that includes some of the largest and the most successful brands in India. We have built our reputation on work that works with the consumer and in the market, and as true partners to our clients. It is now the right time to change gears in our transformation journey and unlock the magic of “Hyperbundling” for all of our clients at Lowe Lintas. Over my interactions, I found that Kedar was totally made for this job as he has strategic clarity on the future of our industry. He brings with himself invaluable expertise in marketing and a passion for brands and creative products. Moreover, he is a great believer and practitioner of technology in marketing to drive growth. And of course, he is a great fit culturally and is fun to work with. So, he fits perfectly into our vision for the future of Lowe Lintas.”

Looking forward to his new role, Kedar says “I am really excited as I return to Lowe Lintas after 14 years. It’s a rare opportunity to be tasked with driving transformation for one’s alma mater and I am humbled and honored to be given this responsibility. 22 years ago, I was clear that if there was an advertising culture to be part of it had to be Lintas and 22 years later I still feel the same. Lowe Lintas is not an advertising agency; it is an institution that has built some of the most iconic brands by not only helping them stay relevant through different eras but also winning hearts and winning in the marketplace through effective creativity. I look forward to working closely with the accomplished MullenLowe Lintas Group leadership team as well as partnering with some old friends and new collaborations to build brands for the future.”

