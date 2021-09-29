Rediffusion appoints Jia Talwar as Chief Talent Officer

Based at the agency’s Mumbai headquarters, Jai Talwar will oversee the Human Resources function at both Rediffusion and sister agency Everest.

Rediffusion announced the appointment of Jai Talwar as its new Chief Talent Officer, Jai Talwar is an experienced Advertising and Media Professional who began his career with leading advertising agencies such as Clarion and Ulka and has held various senior-level positions in publications such as Reader’s Digest, Hindustan Times, Business India, BW Businessworld as well as Zee TV.

In Zee TV, Jai steered the sponsorship of the popular music show “Sa Re Ga Ma” by Hero Group in 2002 which is one of the longest-running sponsorships in Indian Television. After spending two years with Khaleej Times Dubai as Marketing Manager, he returned to India as Associate Publisher of Reader’s Digest in 2004. He successfully launched their 50th anniversary edition (which was personally presented to Late President of India APJ Abdul Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan) and other offline editions such as “Best of Inspiration”, “Best of Drama in Real Life” and for the first time a Women’s Special. He also introduced for the first time in India Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards in May 2006 which has become a popular symbol for Trust amongst leading brands. In BW Businessworld he launched the feature Brand Legacies which showcased the story of iconic brands. Jai Talwar has over 30 years of experience in the business.

Also Read: Rediffusion SmartMedia appoints Praveen Pandey as Chief Digital Officer

Welcoming Jai to Rediffusion, Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion said, “Jai is a very experienced professional. With varied exposure. He brings to Rediffusion his vast canvas of brands and relationships. Jai is one of the most affable and polite professionals in the advertising business. He will guide Rediffusion’s and Everest’s constant search for bright minds and young sparks. Jai’s varied interests outside advertising – music, poetry, food and more – make for eclectic tastes and this should help him get us a talent that is more exposed, more curious, and more well-rounded”.

Jai Talwar, on joining Rediffusion, said, “Rediffusion’s high standards in HR are epitomized by its founders. Diwan Arun Nanda was the first gold medalist of the first batch of IIM-Ahmedabad. Ajit Balakrishnan was from one of the early batches of IIM-Calcutta and then served for over a decade as its Chairman. We have always sought to recruit from the best educational institutions and bring the very best talent in the industry to Rediffusion. My job is to carry the baton forward.”

Comments