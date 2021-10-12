FoxyMoron wins digital performance media mandate for Lido

As per the mandate, FoxyMoron will carry out digital strategies for Lido. The agency will aim to accelerate the company’s growth in the Edtech sector while highlighting the new programs for the consumers.

FoxyMoron from the Zoo Media network has won the full-funnel digital performance media mandate for Lido, following a multi-agency pitch. The business will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office. Amongst other programs, FoxyMoron’s digital strategies would aim to highlight Lido’s newly launched ACE program.

Commenting on the win, Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said, “Our partnership with Lido cements Zoo Media’s expertise and domain knowledge in the EdTech space, given our demonstrated success in this category. With the pandemic bringing with it an unprecedented demand for EdTech, we are driven to build a long-term partnership with Lido with the singular focus of achieving their business goals.”

Sanket Narkar, Head of Marketing, Lido, said, “With new initiatives like the ACE Program, which essentially guarantees measurable academic improvement, it was imperative for us to tie up with marketing partners that were capable of clearly communicating and demonstrating our commitment to transparency and accountability towards the education of our students. In FoxyMoron, we’ve found an agency that is agile, but with a deep understanding of India’s EdTech industry and India’s uniquely aspirational relationship with education. We are confident that our collaboration with FoxyMoron will be a successful one.”

