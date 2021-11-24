Case Study: How Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s audio campaign on Spotify garnered a CTR of 0.7%

With an aim to increase its reach and awareness beyond traditional mediums of communication, Manipal Academy Of Higher Education (MAHE) joined hands with Spotify with a musical twist.

As part of the campaign, MAHE sponsored Spotify’s Yaari Jukebox, which consists of music that celebrates friendship and the joie de vivre that typifies life at MAHE. The case study dives deeper into the campaign execution.

Objective

Over the years, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has emerged as one of India’s leading academic and research institutions. It has been granted the Institute of Eminence status by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. MAHE, Manipal now wanted to increase awareness about its programs and go beyond traditional media channels for more effective communication (& ROI).

Execution

Learning and living at MAHE has always been about exploring one’s true potential in a friendly, happy learning environment. Thus the most optimum moment to connect with potential students is when they are in their happy place. With 87% of millennials and 80% of GenZ agreeing that they feel more centered and generally happier when they listen to their favorite music, the platform of choice to connect with them had to be audio. (Source: Spotify Culture Next Report, 2021).

The brand thus associated with Spotify to reach out to consumers in their engaged, screen-less moments when they are not available for any other forms of advertising. MAHE sponsored Spotify’s Yaari Jukebox, which consists of music that celebrates friendship and the joie de vivre that typifies life at MAHE.

Yaari Jukebox is a playlist owned and curated by Spotify. It had over 40,000 likes and is listened to on a daily basis by a loyal audience. This was an exclusive sponsorship to deliver value-added in-playlist media (including audio ads and banners), a prominent fixed logo placement, category exclusivity with 100% display SOV, and curation of songs that truly brought alive the college spirit.

Being associated with the Yaari Jukebox gave MAHE an emotional connection with its audience. A combination of media drivers and audio content curated by Spotify ensured that the campaign garnered a unique reach of 2.6 million users and 7.2 million impressions. Students engaged with the playlist and the campaign delivered a CTR of 0.7% with almost 53,000 clicks.

Results

Comments