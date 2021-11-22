Sociapa bags creative mandate for two city branches of Bureau of Indian Standard

As per the mandate, Sociapa will be responsible to drive creative communication with strategic thinking and content development for the Ghaziabad and Noida branches of Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS).

Sociapa has won the creative and content development for the Bureau of Indian Standard (Ghaziabad and Noida branch) along with hallmarking caller tunes. BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking, and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

BIS has been providing traceable and tangible benefits to the national economy in a number of ways – providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and imports substitute; control over proliferation of varieties etc. through standardization, certification, and testing.

Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “We are proud to be working with a Government organization and especially with one of the most reputed bodies like BIS. With this success, we are certain that we will soon be adding many more such projects that will help us gain exposure in Government space.”

“Sociapa is the company that you can trust to help you promote your brand to the next level. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touchpoint using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including Brand Communication and Campaigns for the brands.”

