Consumers scratch their heads as Union Budget 2023 rolls out; brands share creatives

As consumers try to decode Union Budget 2023, brands are taking over the socioverse with relatable content.

After celebrating pay day on January 31st, consumers stayed glued to their television sets on February 01

to see how the Union Budget for 2023-24 would affect their income with a new tax slab. As the budget was presented, consumers scratched their heads to decipher how the policies affect them and bothered their friends who managed to become Chartered Accountants. Brands have mirrored the sentiment with Union Budget 2023 creatives.

Brands also welcomed the government‘s move to announce a rebate of income earned up to Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh earlier under the new tax regime.

Here's a look at how brands jumped on the Union Budget 2023 creatives bandwagon:

Netflix

Everyone pretending to understand the budget right now: pic.twitter.com/uW9rbPKoYG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 1, 2023

Zomato

Tinder

Also Read: Advertising and marketing experts decode Union Budget 2023

Prime Video

Make My Trip

Dunzo

Spotify

Myntra

Lower income tax + Pay day = Thodi window shopping karlu🛍️#Budget2023 — Myntra (@myntra) February 1, 2023

Book My Show

CARS 24

If we have missed out on any Union Budget 2023 creatives from your favorite brands, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.