Consumers scratch their heads as Union Budget 2023 rolls out; brands share creatives

As consumers try to decode Union Budget 2023, brands are taking over the socioverse with relatable content.
After celebrating pay day on January 31st, consumers stayed glued to their television sets on February 01
to see how the Union Budget for 2023-24 would affect their income with a new tax slab. As the budget was presented, consumers scratched their heads to decipher how the policies affect them and bothered their friends who managed to become Chartered Accountants. Brands have mirrored the sentiment with Union Budget 2023 creatives.
Brands also welcomed the government‘s move to announce a rebate of income earned up to Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh earlier under the new tax regime.
Here's a look at how brands jumped on the Union Budget 2023 creatives bandwagon:
Netflix
Everyone pretending to understand the budget right now: pic.twitter.com/uW9rbPKoYG
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 1, 2023
Zomato
Tinder
Prime Video
Make My Trip
Dunzo
Spotify
Myntra
Lower income tax + Pay day = Thodi window shopping karlu🛍️#Budget2023
— Myntra (@myntra) February 1, 2023
Book My Show
CARS 24
