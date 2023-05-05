Dream11 is the top most recalled brand during IPL 2023: Report

India Consumer Sentiment Index report highlights the changes in media viewership, brands that have the highest recall among viewers, and more during IPL 2023.

Axis My India, a consumer data intelligence company, released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. The May report highlights that media viewership has increased for a significant proportion of households, with males and younger age groups displaying higher consumption rates. With the IPL fever gripping the nation, the survey shows that cable/DTH television sets are the favoured mode of watching for the middle-aged population, while the younger demographic prefers mobile (Jio Cinema). The report also highlights the top brands that captured viewers’ attention, with Dream11 and Thums Up securing the highest recall among viewers. May net CSI score, calculated by percentage increase minus percentage decrease in sentiment, is at +09, which has increased by 1 point compared to last month.

The sentiment analysis delves into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits, entertainment & tourism trends.

The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 10,206 people across 35 states and UTs. 64% belonged to rural India, while 36% belonged to urban counterparts. In terms of regional spread, 26% belong to the Northern parts while 25% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover, 29% and 19% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 64% of the respondents were male, while 36% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 32% reflect the age group 36YO to 50YO and 29% reflect the age group of 26YO to 35YO.

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “Today’s media landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, and our survey results highlight some intriguing trends that businesses and marketers should take note of. From a growing appetite for environmentally conscious products among young consumers, to the increasing popularity of mobile viewing during events like the IPL, to the rising interest in AI tools like ChatGPT, there are plenty of insights here for stakeholders across a range of industries. By paying attention to these shifts in consumer behavior, businesses can position themselves for success in the months and years ahead.”

Key Findings on Media Consumption

This month Axis My India’s CSI survey threw light on the excitement around the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It unveiled that 55% will watch the matches on their cable/DTH Television sets of which 61% are from urban counter cities. Moreover, 45% is expected to watch on mobile (Jio Cinema) of which 48% are from rural towns. While Mobile (Jio Cinema) is the preferred mode of watching for 18-25YO, (64%), cable/DTH Television sets are favoured by 36-50YO, (66%).

The survey also attempted to understand effectiveness of advertisement during IPL through consumer brand recall. Upon asking which brand ads have the IPL viewers noticed the most (Top of the Mind), the top brands mentioned were Dream 11, Thums Up, Tata Neu, Jio, PayTM, Amazon, LIC, Tata Tiago ev, Kamala Pasand, Kingfisher, TVS, Ceat, Rupay. However, Dream11 secured the maximum eyeballs (39%), followed by Thums Up (10%), Tata Neu (8%) and Jio (7%). Dream11, Tata Neu and Jio were recalled the most by male viewers.

Consumption of media (TV, Internet, Radio etc.) has increased for 21% of the families, which is an increase by 2% from last month. The overall, net score is at 2 this month. Media viewership has increased more among males (22%) and among 18-25 YO which (30%) as compared to older age groups.

On topics of current national interest

The survey delved deeper to understand consumer investment plans for the new financial year. The survey revealed that a majority of 26% plans to park their funds in savings account while 20% plans to invest in their own business. Moreover, 16% wants to invest in Health insurance / Life Insurance while 13% wants to invest in real estate. 8% is looking to invest in FD & RD (Fixed Deposits and Recurring Deposits) and 7% in Gold. While the majority of the female (33%) have favoured Savings Account, a majority of males have chosen to invest in Business.

In an attempt to understand conscious purchase behaviour, the survey found out that 18% is willing to pay more than usual but less than 10% for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. While 11% is willing to pay 10-20% more only 6% can pay 20% more. This showcase a clear rise in the preference of conscious products driven by a sense of responsibility to make ethical and responsible choices. The findings also revealed that this behaviour resonates the most with 18-25YO, among men and those whose family monthly income is INR 31000 & above

Moreover, when asked on EV vehicle preferences, 11% said that they plan to buy a 2-wheeler and 6% said that they plan to buy a 4-wheeler. Among those surveyed majority of the urban dwellers (12%) display preference for two Wheeler EVs. Various government schemes coupled with lower operating and maintenance cost has pushed consumers towards adopting Electric Vehicle in India

The survey further deep dived to understand consumer’s perception on the education infrastructure in India. Of those surveyed, 51% said that their children go to Government schools and 57% said theirs go to Private schools. 56% of rural India are going to Government schools and 57% of urban India are going to Private schools. Only 1% said their children go to International schools. Additionally, 82% of those whose children go to Private or International schools are positive about sending their children to Government schools if it assures superior facilities and quality education.

Finally, the survey wanted to gauge consumer’s interaction with new AI tools like ChatGPT and their perception on its efficiency. Of those surveyed (NCCS AB, Graduates & above) 6% have heard about ChatGPT. Importantly, 81% of those that have heard view the AI tool as an advantage to their work while a combined 24% views it as an obstacle to job security and data reliability. A majority of those who have heard about the AI tool and views it as an advantage belongs to the age group of 18-25YO.

Key findings

Overall household spending has increased for 56% of the families, which is the same as last month. The net score, which was +49 last month has decreased to +48 this month. The states, which reflected the highest increase, are West Bengal with 70%, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 61%. The age group 26-35 displayed the highest increase (59%).

Spends on essentials like personal care and household items has increased for 32% of the families, which reflects a dip by 1% from last month. The net score, which was at +21 last month, remains the same this month. Essential spends has increased more for families with a monthly income of INR 21-30,000 (37%). Karnataka reflects the highest essential spends with 45%.

Spends on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, Car, and Refrigerator have increased for 5% of families; this reflects an increase of 1% from last month. The net score, which was at 0 last month, is +1 this month. Discretionary spends has increased more for families with a monthly income of INR 30,000 and above (8%). Rajasthan reflects the highest non-essential spends with 10%.

Expenses towards health-related items such as vitamins, tests, healthy food has surged for 31% of the families. This reflects a decrease in consumption by 1% from last month. The health score which has a negative connotation i.e., the lesser the spends on health items the better the sentiments, has a net score value -21 this month. Health related products consumption increased more for female (32%) and among age group of 26-35 (about 33%).

Mobility has increased for 7% of the families, which is an increase by 1% from last month. The overall mobility net indicator score, which was at -1 last month, is at +1 this month. 11% of the youngsters from the age group of 18-25, has gone out more in the last month as compared to other age groups.

