Ad Spot: Beats by Dre, Intermarché, Chupps

In this week’s ad spot, Beats signals a strategic shift in how it defines cultural influence by centring its latest campaign on streamer IShowSpeed rather than its usual roster of athletes and musicians. The film, which debuted during one of Speed’s livestreams, folds brand storytelling directly into creator-led ecosystems where audiences already spend time. Drawing from Speed’s recent trip to China and his kung fu training, the narrative blurs the line between personal content and brand film, positioning the creator as both protagonist and cultural conduit. From a campaign perspective, the work reflects Beats’ recognition that creators now operate as primary drivers of youth culture, not secondary amplifiers, and that relevance increasingly comes from inhabiting creator spaces rather than borrowing their reach.

Intermarché departs from its long-standing Christmas tradition of human-centred realism to deliver a hybrid fairy tale about a vegetarian wolf seeking acceptance. Developed with agency Romance and produced by Divine and WIZZ, the campaign blends live-action framing with a richly animated core, using a child’s bedtime story as the bridge between reality and fantasy. The wolf’s transformation becomes an allegory for tolerance and prejudice, while food subtly anchors the narrative to the retailer’s role without overt selling. As a campaign, the film represents a calculated evolution of Intermarché’s festive storytelling—retaining emotional weight while expanding into allegory and visual experimentation.

In India, Chupps Footwear connects sustainability to life’s natural end through a four-film series for its biodegradable Chupster range. Conceptualised by INTO Creative, the films use funerals and rituals of return to the earth to illustrate the product’s ability to decompose within 24 months. The storytelling avoids conventional eco-optimism, instead adopting a stark, contemplative tone that links consumption with consequence. Launched around World Soil Day, the campaign positions biodegradability as a narrative truth rather than a technical feature, reinforcing Chupps’ broader focus on designing products with a defined and responsible end-of-life.



Let us take a look at all the ads that stood out this week.

EARTH

WATER

SOIL

FIRE

