Agency Premier League: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

Social Samosa is back with the second edition of the Agency Premier League, where the thrill of sports meets the spirit of collaboration. After the success of last year’s debut, this season is set to offer even more exciting opportunities for professionals in the Advertising & Marketing (A&M) industry to connect, engage, and build lasting relationships, all while enjoying some friendly competition.

But the Agency Premier League 2025 is more than just a sporting event, it’s a celebration of unity within the A&M community. This year, we’ve expanded the tournament to include football and badminton, alongside the ever-popular cricket, making it a truly dynamic opportunity for agencies to come together, bond off the field, and strengthen connections that go beyond the professional realm, all while embracing the spirit of fun, teamwork, and camaraderie.

With Cricket and Football taking place at the Astro Park, St. Stanislaus Sports Complex, Bandra West, here are the scheduled days and timings for them:

1) Cricket:

February 4 (Tuesday) – 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

February 5 (Wednesday) – 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

February 6 (Thursday) – 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

2) Football:

February 7 (Friday) – 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Whereas, the Badminton matches will be held at the Andheri Sports Complex on the following date and timings:

3) Badminton:

February 10 (Monday) – 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Have more questions about the tournament? Here’s the official guidebook, packed with all the essential details such as match formats, team compositions, player conduct, scoring rules, and more. It’s your complete guide to ensuring a smooth, competitive, and enjoyable experience for all participants!