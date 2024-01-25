Music, merchandise, and collabs: Fighter’s steadfast marketing strategy

The duo of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand is back with another high-octane action flick, this time with an extra dose of nationalism. The film stars Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor as fighter jet pilots in the Indian Air Force. The film brings to screen aerial action scenes featuring fighter jets–something that hasn’t been explored in Hindi cinema–the likes of which have been seen in Hollywood blockbusters such as Top Gun.

Earlier in November last year, Pinkvilla reported that director Siddharth Anand had devised a 50-day marketing plan for Fighter. It was said that the marketing strategy of the movie had been judiciously thought out which would ultimately lead up to its release. Looking at how things have transpired, it’s safe to say that the marketing of Fighter has been executed just as it would have been thought.

Fighter’s release date seems to have been planned precisely to coincide with India’s Republic Day. This provides the action flick with an organic opportunity to tap into the feelings of nationalism and patriotism. As the plot of the movie features the Indian Air Force’s attempt to protect the motherland and keep the enemies at bay, January 25 seems like a lucrative opportunity for the makers to draw in big numbers while the feeling of national pride is in the air.

Fighter’s marketing strategy relied on its music, catchy dance numbers, social media following of the stars, live events, merchandise launch, and more. Here is how it all took shape:

Making noise with the teaser

The teaser of Fighter was the first asset to come out in public. It was meticulously created and edited to reveal specific awe-inducing moments from the movie. It got the ball rolling as discussions on social media started taking place about the film’s action sequences, the lead pair’s chemistry, the imagery, and the sound. This significantly propelled the anticipation for the film’s trailer and the eventual release.

Amplifying the velocity with music

Fighter’s songs are composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The songs of the movie were a key focal point of the promotions. Energetic, peppy music and Roshan’s flamboyant dancing expertise were leveraged aptly to create a treat for fans and generate buzz. The songs were released at frequent intervals to keep the momentum building up to the film's release. The songs were heavily shared on social media, capitalizing on Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s massive following.

Engaging the social media fanbase

The characters of the movie were revealed one by one with their designations, call signs, and further details about them. This was done to acquaint the audience with the characters and get them familiar with the film’s setting.

Other initiatives were launched on social media to keep the fanbase engaged.

Additionally, behind the scenes footage from Fighter’s shooting were shared to build further anticipation.

Fighter merch

Fighter’s production team launched custom merchandise to provide fans with a connection to the world of Fighter. Collaborating with platforms including Flipkart, Souled Store, HRX, Vega, A47, and more. Brought alive by Viacom18 Studios, the merchandise line encompassed a range of offerings, ranging from trendy apparel and accessories to collectibles and memorabilia.

Brand collab

Evocus, the black alkaline water brand, collaborated with the movie targeting wellness enthusiasts. It fit seemingly well with Fighter as the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor are known for their dedication towards fitness.

Traversing the offline runaway

Fighter employed a straightforward approach to its marketing strategy when it came to offline promotions. It featured live events, screenings, and minimal interviews. Deepika Padukone was missing for a major part of the promotions which led to a lot of conjecture. However, director Siddharth Anand clarified that it was part of the marketing strategy and that Padukone will join the promotions as the release date approaches near.

Boasting its thumping, high-octane aerial action, Fighter’s marketing strategy used the movie’s world to build a connection with the audience. The promotional efforts employed a conventional approach drawing the focus to the film by breadcrumbing the audience with assets routinely to keep the momentum steadily rising.