Accenture appoints Imran Ansari as VP - Marketing

Accenture has roped in Imran Ansari as its VP of Marketing. In his new position, Ansari will oversee the marketing for the data monetization vertical for the company.
He shared the news in a LinkedIn post. His post read, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President - Marketing Transformation (Data Monetization) | Management Consulting at Accenture!"
Before joining the company, Ansari was Head of Account Management - Europe at Zeotap. He joined the company in 2018 as the Head of Publisher Development & Partnerships (Data).
In the past, Ansari has been a part of various companies heading numerous departments. He was a part of SVG Columbus for more than two years as the Business Head of SVG Media.
Ansari is an AdTech Strategy specialist who has worked in a combination of industry and strategy consulting roles across Asia & EU.