Choreograph India announces Vishal Jacob as President, AI & Digital Solutions

Vishal Jacob has been appointed President, AI and digital solutions at Choreograph India, the global data company under WPP. In this newly created role, Jacob will lead the artificial intelligence charter for GroupM India, focusing on the development and adoption of AI solutions aimed at delivering improved outcomes for clients.
Jacob, who most recently served as chief transformation officer at Wavemaker India, brings nearly two decades of experience in digital strategy and transformation. In his new capacity, he will also collaborate closely with the digital leadership across GroupM to design integrated digital solutions and craft narratives that blend data, technology, and creativity.
He began his digital career with GroupM in 2005 and has since advised clients across multiple sectors, including automotive, FMCG, telecommunications, media, and retail, on digital transformation strategies.
Outside of his professional achievements, Jacob is the author of Connecting with Yourself: Why We Think, Feel and Act the Way We Do. He is a certified coach accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), with additional specialisations in transactional analysis and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP).
Reflecting on his tenure at Wavemaker India, Jacob said in a LinkedIn post, “As I step into this new chapter, I also want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Wavemaker India. The last four years have been one of the most fulfilling and inspiring phases of my professional journey—thank you for the support, collaboration, and memories that will stay with me always.”
Jacob’s career began at Smile Interactive Technologies Group, followed by roles at Mindshare Interaction, The Upper Storey, GroupM Interaction, and GroupM Maxus.