EBG Group onboards Milind Soman as cultural and lifestyle ambassador for Natuf Café

EBG Group has appointed actor and fitness advocate Milind Soman as cultural and lifestyle ambassador for its d,food and beverage bran Natuf Café, as it plans to expand the chain across India.
Commenting on the association, Hari Kiran, Co-founder & COO, EBG Group, said, “Milind Soman embodies the values we stand for at EBG: discipline, authenticity, and conscious living. Natuf Café is not just expanding as a QSR brand; it is building a movement around better food choices that respect people, the planet, and long-term well-being. Over the next year, EBG Group plans to invest between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore per outlet, supporting rapid retail development across key Indian cities.”
Amer Juneidi, Founder & Managing Director, Natuf, added, “For me, Natuf has always been about sharing heritage, culture, and honest food. Partnering with Milind Soman feels natural because he represents integrity and mindful living. As we scale Levantine cuisine across India, we remain committed to authenticity, nutrition, and sustainability in every meal.”
Speaking on the association, Milind Soman said, “What attracted me to Natuf Café is its simplicity and honesty. The food is rooted in tradition, naturally nutritious, and aligned with how people want to eat today, without excess or compromise. I’m glad to associate with a brand that is making healthy, sustainable food part of everyday life.”