Gozoop Creative Digital wins the creative mandate for Simply Fresh

Gozoop Creative Digital, the creative arm of Gozoop Group, won the creative mandate for Simply Fresh, cooking oil brands from the BN Group. Building on an ongoing collaboration, the agency will optimally develop a comprehensive 360-degree strategy to amplify Simply Fresh’s mission of nation-building through 'Fresh Iraade.'
Gozoop Creative Digital’s responsibilities for Simply Fresh encompass digital marketing, social media engagement, TV commercials, print advertisements, influencer collaborations, in-store promotions and OTT advertising, all aimed at strengthening the brand's identity and fostering a deeper connection with its audience.
Kiran Giradkar, CMO, BN Group, stated, "Gozoop's passion for authentic storytelling and their deep understanding of our mission made them the perfect creative partner. Their ability to translate our vision into the impactful ‘Rakho Iraade Fresh’ campaign has been remarkable, creating a strong emotional connection with our audience and driving meaningful conversations. Their proven expertise on our brand Nutrica in delivering purpose-driven campaigns and innovative strategies was key in awarding them the mandate for Simply Fresh. We are excited to continue this collaboration and explore new opportunities to amplify Simply Fresh’s mission of inspiring societal change.”
Speaking about this partnership, Amyn Ghadiali, Country Head - India, Gozoop Creative Digital said, “At Gozoop Creative Digital, we believe that communication must drive business impact. Our philosophy to Break the Box ensures we create work that matters. Partnering with Simply Fresh has been a fulfilling journey, anchored in a shared vision to grow the brand through meaningful communication. Winning this mandate is a proud milestone, showcasing our commitment to crafting brand stories that inspire while delivering tangible results. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and helping Simply Fresh unlock new avenues of growth and success.”