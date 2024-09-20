Loudmob Media secures creative and media mandate for Slice Fintech

Creative, technology and 3D motion design agency, Loudmob media has recently secured the mandate for Bangalore-founded Slice, a Fintech, Credit and Payments Startup. This strategic partnership underscores Loudmob Media's role in crafting engaging campaigns for the fintech sector.
Under the terms of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for developing the campaign, including the creation of launch videos, digital content and creative, and social media collateral. The agency's goal is to support Slice's transition into the banking sector and strengthen its brand presence. The mandate will be handled in agency’s Pune office.
After acquiring a stake in North East Small Finance Bank earlier last year, the brand is set to make headway in the small financial bank sector in India. The Bangalore startup previously offered a range of financial services to consumers including credit.
Loudmob will be delivering creative and tech solutions. The agency’s work in 3D motion design, technology, and creative storytelling will be instrumental in crafting content that resonates with Slice Fintech’s target audience.
Praseem Mehra, Co-Founder of Loudmob Media, commented, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Slice and be a part of the brand’s exciting journey into the banking sector. Slice has been re-inventing financial experiences for Gen-Z & millennials for a while now. The brand has gained rep for unconventional, dynamic and innovative approach to marketing with aligns perfectly with our creative & tech capabilities. Our expertise in 3D/VFX campaigns, combined with our deep understanding of the technology & fintech industry, will enable us to deliver impactful and engaging content that continues to strengthen their brand identity."
Ritej Bisaria, Co-Founder of Loudmob Media, added, “Slice is likely to influence the fintech dynamics in our country. We've been working with Slice for the last three years on a range of design-forward campaigns, pushing the bar on marketing communication and evolving with the brand's identity. And this time is no exception. Our focus is on crafting a compelling narrative that positions Slice as a leader in the space.”