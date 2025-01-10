Raj Vinaika elevated to Marketing Manager - Global Brand at Mahindra & Mahindra

Raj Vinaika has been appointed as the Marketing Manager - Global Brand at Mahindra & Mahindra's Automotive and Farm Equipment Business, according to his announcement on LinkedIn. With over seven years of diverse experience spanning marketing strategy, brand management, and user experience design, Vinaika brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.
Vinaika has been an integral part of Mahindra & Mahindra for over three years. Prior to his recent elevation, he served as the Marketing Manager for Partnerships, CRM & Loyalty, where he contributed to brand growth through sponsorships, digital strategy, and customer-centric initiatives.
His career trajectory includes roles at organisations like Hyundai Motor India, where he managed sports and experiential marketing, and Classplus, where he worked as Brand Lead, driving consumer branding and digital strategy.
Vinaika’s professional repertoire includes a deep focus on content marketing, BTL activations, sports marketing, and digital strategy. His experience extends to planning marketing budgets, managing influencer outreach campaigns, and orchestrating large-scale events like auto shows and product launches.
At Hyundai, he played a pivotal role in managing partnerships with organisations like BCCI for cricket campaigns and handled premium brand associations through golf and football sponsorships. He also spearheaded influencer campaigns involving 300+ creators across multiple brands.