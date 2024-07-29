Sociapa wins the digital and creative mandate for Creamy Foods Limited

Sociapa has bagged the digital and creative mandate for Creamy Foods Limited - Madhusudan.
Dheeraj Raj, Founder of Sociapa, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are extremely excited to partner with Creamy Foods Limited - Madhusudan, a brand synonymous with dairy excellence. This partnership presents a fantastic opportunity to combine our digital marketing expertise with Madhusudan’s esteemed legacy to create compelling and effective campaigns.”
Echoing the sentiment, Sandeep Aggarwal, Director, and Yash Srivastava, Marketing Head at Creamy Foods Limited - Madhusudan, expressed their optimism for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to work with Sociapa, recognizing their innovative approach and proven success in digital marketing. We look forward to this partnership enhancing our brand presence and engaging with our audience more effectively.”
Sociapa’s services encompass a spectrum of Digital Marketing, Creative & Communication Services, Packaging, Videography and Photography Services.