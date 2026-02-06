Türkiye Tourism Board extends PR mandate with Confiance Communications in India

Confiance Communications has been reappointed as the Indian public relations partner for the Türkiye Tourism Board for a fifth consecutive term.
The partnership, which began in 2022, covers communications and public relations activity for Türkiye’s tourism promotion in the Indian market. The agency has overseen campaigns across film, digital platforms, social media, press, trade events and cultural programs during the association.
Over the past four years, the firm has managed a communications strategy that included collaborations with Indian film and streaming platforms, as well as partnerships with celebrities and digital creators. The agency has also coordinated press engagements, media familiarisation trips and industry outreach programs aimed at the Indian travel trade.
According to the statement, efforts under the partnership included six-city roadshows conducted in 2024 and 2025, food and cultural events, travel trade conventions and other in-person activations.
Speaking about the renewed partnership, Bushra Ismail, Founder and Chief Strategist of Confiance Communications, said, “Representing Türkiye Tourism in India has been an incredibly dynamic and gratifying journey - one that goes beyond promotion to presenting deep-rooted cultural identity and fostering industry collaborations. Over the years, we have deployed 360-degree strategic initiatives to integrate Türkiye into India’s mainstream tourism and entertainment landscapes, forging relationships that have transformed the way Indian travellers perceive the country. With this renewed mandate, we aim to deepen Türkiye's resonance with Indian travellers and unlock new dimensions of cultural exchange.”
In a separate statement, Türkiye Tourism Authorities said, “Confiance Communications has played an integral role in highlighting Türkiye’s narrative in India, seamlessly translating our country’s cultural depth and modern appeal into powerful, market-driven storytelling. Their ability to understand and tap into the evolving aspirations of Indian travellers, combined with their strategic engagement across verticals, has contributed significantly to positioning Türkiye as a leading choice for high-value tourism. The continued success of this partnership underscores the impact of their efforts.”
The firms said the renewed mandate will continue to focus on industry partnerships and market engagement in India.