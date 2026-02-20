Taboola appoints Krishan Bhatia as Chief Business Officer

Taboola has announced the appointment of Krishan Bhatia as Chief Business Officer.
Bhatia will oversee global sales and partnerships across the agency’s product portfolio, including its Realize performance advertising platform, publisher network, connected TV offerings and generative AI products.
He previously served as Vice President, Global Video Advertising and Partnerships at Amazon, where he led the company’s global video advertising business across Prime Video, live sports, Twitch and third-party programmers.
Before that, he was President and Chief Business Officer of the Global Advertising and Partnerships division at NBCUniversal, overseeing digital, streaming TV and advanced advertising.
Commenting on Bhatia’s appointment, Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola, said, “Krishan is joining Taboola at a pivotal moment in our journey. We are redefining performance advertising on the open web and beyond. Realize is gaining real momentum as advertisers look for scalable growth beyond search and social. At the same time, DeeperDive is bringing generative AI directly to publishers in ways that are helping them innovate and thrive. The opportunity in front of us is massive.”
Singolda added, “Krishan has helped build and scale some of the most important advertising businesses in the world at Amazon and NBCUniversal. He understands how to operate at scale, how to partner with brands and agencies, and how to execute with discipline. We’ve spent years building a powerful foundation for long term success, surpassing two billion dollars in revenue under the strong leadership of Eldad Maniv, our President and COO. With that momentum, I’m excited to welcome Krishan Bhatia to the team as our first Chief Business Officer and for what he will bring as we scale the company and take our go to market execution to the next level.”
Speaking on his new role, Krishan Bhatia said, “Taboola has a bold vision for the future, built on global scale and innovative technology to become a powerhouse for performance advertising and publisher success. Over the past year, Taboola has hit exciting milestones. The introduction of Realize further solidifies Taboola’s place as the leading player in performance advertising outside of search and social. Taboola’s launch of DeeperDive, pace of innovation with generative AI, and continued commitment to drive success for advertisers and partners are strong signals that today’s market demands. I’m excited to come onboard at this pivotal point of growth for Taboola and to work alongside the entire team.”