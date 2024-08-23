Akshat Aurora of Tim Hortons on his journey to market coffee in India

In the second episode of Insights by Punctuate Inc., Saloni Surti engages in an open conversation with Akshat Aurora, the Head of Marketing and Product at Tim Hortons India. Titled "Marketing Coffee: Marketing Experiences," the episode features Aurora discussing various aspects of the brand's journey and strategies for marketers.

Surti kicks off the discussion by asking Aurora about Tim Hortons' experience since entering the Indian market and inquiring about which platforms have delivered the best results for the brand.

"We want to create a brand that makes people feel at home," Aurora remarks as he reflects on Tim Hortons' marketing journey in India.

Additionally, Aurora shares insights on Tim Hortons' growth from 0 to 32 cafes across India. He explains that the brand took three strategic approaches to reach this point. First, they focused on how the brand should be positioned. Second, they carefully considered the type of coffee and roasts they should serve. Third, they determined how their food model should be positioned. Aurora highlights their digital-led approach, which includes engaging influencer collaborations and in-store activations designed to create a sense of FOMO among customers.

Moving forward, Aurora discusses the brand's local store marketing efforts, which involve building and engaging with communities on the ground. He also shares his views on the key performance indicators (KPIs) that are essential for social media in the industry.

As the conversation progresses, Aurora is asked how he perceives Indian consumers to be slightly different from their global counterparts.

To this he adds, "Localistion and glocalisation of brands are very important"

Expanding on the question, Aurora explains the importance of connecting with local consumers and emphasizes the need to blend international appeal with local relevance to effectively engage customers.

As the conversation draws to a close, Aurora discusses the core challenges that marketers face today, along with the essential skills they need to succeed. He also touches on the significance of loyalty programs for brands and concludes by sharing his thoughts on the major marketing trends he expects to emerge in the coming year.

You can watch the entire conversation here.