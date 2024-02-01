Dealing with consumer criticism & fixing unsuccessful experiments, ft Lay’s

Consumers are raising their voices more than ever in today's digital age, utilising social media platforms to express their opinions, concerns, and expectations openly. It has now become crucial for brands to include them in every step of the journey. Their feedback must be treated with utmost importance, and brands that neglect this invaluable input are destined for failure. The way a brand responds to this feedback and criticism influences its reputation and connection with the audience.

Recently, after PepsiCo's Lay's introduced a new Magic Masala flavour, it failed to resonate positively with its consumer base. However, Lay’s was quick to respond to this consumer feedback.

Saumya Rathor, Category Lead for Potato Chips at PepsiCo India said, “Consumers are the North Star. Whether the feedback is positive or negative, you have to listen to them and you have to take calls accordingly. Brands have to be agile enough to know that if consumers want to change a brand's course, then brands should change their course.”

“We will always be food experimenters. And if we are not pushing the envelope, then I feel that there's something wrong,” added Rathor.

The consumer criticism and discontent around this experiment found a voice in Zervaan Bunshah, an Instagram creator, who articulated the disappointment in a video. The video went viral with 7 million views and saw around 200,000 shares.

In response to consumers’ discontentment and changing the public narrative, Lay’s collaborated with Zervaan to reintroduce the original flavour. What worked in this collaboration is the brand’s quick response.

On collaborating with Zervaan, Rathor said, “If he loves Lay’s then he should be with Lay’s through thick and thin. And that's what Bunshah really did. When we went back to the original Masala flavour, he was the first one to say that it's back on the shelves, go and get it.”

That was a marketing case study because it's really important for brands to listen to consumers, but also know how to turn the tide for themselves.

And as part of this collaboration, Lay’s also got the creator’s picture on the packaging. With this, Zervaan became one of the first few creators to be on a brand’s packaging.

“Bunshah is one of the front runners of feedback for us. So, we said that if someone loves Magic Masala so much, then why should only the brand ambassadors be on the pack? We said that a person who loves your product so much should be on the pack,” said Rathor.

Evolution in packaging

Lay’s has been using its packaging as an important point of communication and localising it to connect better with consumers. These efforts were evident in its recent packaging changes celebrating Assam's Bhumi Pujan ceremony. The Bhumi Pujan packaging incorporated elements that showcased the modern aesthetic of Tea Estates, the cultural significance of the Gamucha, and the Jaapi, an integral part of the Bihu dance and a symbol of respect, among other cultural symbols.

This focus on packaging is not new for Lay's. In 2021, the brand embraced a new packaging design for Valentine's Day, adding a touch of novelty to its visual identity.

Similarly, on World Smile Day in 2019, Lay’s launched the SmileDekeDekho campaign, accompanied by packaging changes.

Explaining the brand's approach to packaging evolution, Rathor said, “With the world coming closer where different kinds of cultural moments are celebrated, consumers feel like personalising their Lay’s [packaging]. As a brand, we try to show up in topical moments. We are constantly renovating ourselves when it comes to our packaging because we feel that keeps consumers closer to what the brand is all about.”

Simultaneously, Lay’s also brings a global appeal to its products and packaging to convey its wide reach. This is in alignment with its positioning efforts – ‘Global might and local fight’.

She explained the concept with the help of flavours. While leveraging global strengths in knowledge and product development, the brand recognises the diverse palate of Indian consumers, catering to their affinity for flavours like masala.

Rathor said, “American style cream and onion is a global might that we have. But Magic Masala is Indian and these two worlds can co-exist.”

Campaigns that share a classic feel

After bringing back its iconic flavour, Lay’s larger marketing efforts have also started focusing on bringing a classic feel. This was recently seen in its campaign with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

According to Rathor, Lay's campaigns have always centred around the emotional connection people share with the product. She described Lay's as a ‘love mark’.

So its latest campaign, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh, also captures a few special moments between this mother-son duo. However, love has its bounds, too.

Dissecting the idea behind the campaign for us, Rathor shared, “When we were doing our consumer immersions, we realised that if you really love something, you don't want to share it. If you really love a food item, you will never really share it even if the person that you need to share it with is the love of your life, and I feel that no bond is stronger than the bond of a mother and a son, or parents and children.”

While capturing this love, Lay’s also talks about its classic flavours. Saumya explains the campaign's intent is to be emotionally resonant while keeping the product at the forefront.

As marketers, of course, you want to tell emotional stories, but you want to tell emotional stories about your product. And very rarely do you have that amalgamation of the two worlds.

The mix for the campaign will be both broadcast and narrowcast. She believes that TV largely is a one way medium, but social and digital platforms are where a two way conversation happens.

Rathor said, “While TV will help us get reach, digital will help us get more attraction.”

Looking ahead, Rathor outlined Lay's ambitions for the future. The long-term goal is to become one of the biggest snack companies in India. In the short term, the brand’s focus is on increasing brand penetration and exploring opportunities in quick commerce.

Apart from that, Lay’s is also going to experiment more with providing a better consumer experience. It is currently experimenting with providing culinary experiences and the larger objective behind all these marketing activities will be to achieve deeper penetration.