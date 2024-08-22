Meta to allow alcohol and real money gaming ads in India

Meta has announced that starting on the 27th of August, businesses in APAC (Asia Pacific) and LATAM (Latin America) will be allowed to advertise alcohol and real money gambling on their platforms. While this decision is expected to boost Meta's ad revenue, it has raised concerns among various stakeholders.

This move in Meta's marketing and advertising policy has raised several alarms and questions of the potential impact on public health, industry dynamics, and consumer behaviour, remain large.

They have also announced that the advertisers can run their campaign in India if they abide by the guidelines mentioned,

25 years or older in Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, or Punjab.

21 years or older in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or West Bengal.

18 years or older in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Sikkim.

They have also mentioned, that advertising is not allowed in specific states like Bihar, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Manipur and Nagaland.

As reported by Reuters, according to new draft regulations, companies such as Carlsberg, Pernod Ricard, and Diageo could face fines, of up to ₹50 lakh if they persist in promoting their main products through surrogate ads in India. Betting and gambling activities are banned under various State laws, while few games of skill have been held to be valid by the Supreme Court in various judgements but due to the absence of clear guidelines, unethical operators can thrive, increasing consumer risks.