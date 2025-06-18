India secures 28 shortlists on Day 3 of Cannes Lions 2025, building the midweek momentum

India’s performance at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity slowed on Day 2, following a strong start. After securing nine metals on the opening day, Indian agencies added three more on the second day, two Silver Lions and one Bronze, bringing the country’s total tally to 12 metals.

The Day 2 wins were spread across three categories: a Silver in the Entertainment Lions for Music, another Silver in the Entertainment Lions for Sports, and a Bronze in the Design category.

As the festival moves into midweek, Indian agencies are hoping to regain momentum with 28 shortlists across six categories. While India did not secure any shortlists in the Creative B2B category, several campaigns continue to be recognised in Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Influencer categories, many for their powerful storytelling and cultural relevance.

In the Creative Data category, Leo India leads with four shortlists. The agency’s “Peaks of Courage” campaign for Mountain Dew earned nods in Data Storytelling and Data Integration, while 'Acko Tailor Test' for Acko Health Insurance was shortlisted in Creative Data Collection and Social Behaviour.

The Direct category features five Indian campaigns. FCB India’s 'Lucky Yatra' for Indian Railways was shortlisted in Small-Scale Media and Local Brand, while Leo India’s 'Oreo History in the Baking,' Havas India’s 'Ink of Democracy,' and Grey India’s 'Devanagari Pin' earned recognition in the Social Behaviour and Launch/Relaunch subcategories. Both 'Lucky Yatra' and 'Ink of Democracy' previously won Gold on Day 1.

Indian agencies also made a strong showing in the Media category, securing nine shortlists. Ogilvy India’s 'Eye Test Menu' and 'Vi Guardian Beads,' which both won Bronze earlier, were joined by Talented’s 'Nature Shapes Britannia,' which previously won Silver and now adds two shortlist mentions in Use of Outdoor and Breakthrough on a Budget. Havas India’s 'Ink of Democracy' continues to gain traction with four shortlists across Use of Print, Social Behaviour, and Single Market Campaign. Leo India’s 'Takeoff Takeover' for Cathay Pacific and Dentsu Creative’s 'Garuda Rakshak' for DSP Mutual Fund also feature among the finalists.

In PR, India registered seven shortlists. FCB India’s 'Lucky Yatra' secured four entries across Social Behaviour, Travel & Leisure, Local Brands, and Budget Innovation. Ogilvy’s 'Box to Beds' campaign for Amazon earned shortlist spots in Cultural Engagement and Use of Events & Stunts, while Grey India’s 'Most Ignored Painting' for Volvo was also recognised in the latter.

The Social & Influencer category features three shortlisted campaigns from India. Wondrlab India’s 'The Right Signs' for Josh was nominated under Creator Collaboration. Ogilvy’s 'Erase Valentine’s Day' for Cadbury 5 Star and BBH India’s 'Bassi vs Men’s Facewash' for Garnier were both shortlisted for their humorous storytelling.

Following early wins in Outdoor, Health, Pharma, and Entertainment categories, Indian agencies enter Day 3 with a diverse portfolio of socially driven, culturally rooted, and tech-enabled campaigns. With 28 shortlists in play, the industry now awaits the results of the midweek awards to see how many more Lions India will bring home.