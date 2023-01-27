New Year’s first long weekend is here & it has sparked a corporate memefest
With the long weekend approaching, brand creatives imbibe a hint of disappointment at having to work on a Friday following the Republic Day National holiday.
Excited about Friday? Probably not this one, if you are working. This is a sentiment everyone is sharing, including brands for having to work on a Republic Day weekend.
This year, the 74th Republic Day fell on a Thursday, and people (including brand admins) are eager to take a leave and relax.
Many have managed to get their leaves approved this weekend and travel sentiment has jumped. As per a press release by Oyo Rooms, the advanced booking trends have witnessed an uptick in travel demand ahead of the holiday. Goa witnessed a 75% increase in demand for this 26th January compared to the same day last year.
Even post the holiday seasons, Indians are showing keen interest in travelling every chance they get, especially by combining public holidays with leaves to make it a long weekend.
Also Read: Star Sports new ad advocates for recognition of Women In Blue before ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
For everyone who hasn’t managed to get a leave approval, brands like Uber India, Zomato, Myntra and more have shared their disappointment and the relatable excuses people come up with just to get a leave with creatives. Here’s a look at the humorous brand creatives this Republic Day weekend.
Shaadi.com
Woh feeling pata hai jab shaadi mein favourite gaana baj raha ho aur DJ change kar deta hai? Aaj ka feeling kuch aisa hi hai 😫😫😫😫#No #Longweekend— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) January 27, 2023
Myntra
Sick leave toh hogaya, abh trip pe pehenna kya hai wo bas final karlu 🏖️— Myntra (@myntra) January 27, 2023
Uber India
Everyone today:— Uber India (@Uber_India) January 27, 2023
“I need to take a leave because I’m under the weather *cough* and traveling *cough*” 🫢
Amazon Prime Video India
Durex India
Swiggy
holidays ke beech ek working friday pic.twitter.com/AtkuqVyycc— Swiggy (@Swiggy) January 23, 2023
ixigo
All co-workers taking a sick leave this Friday, please Fake Care! 🤧— ixigo (@ixigo) January 24, 2023
Netflix India
What is the procedure to skip this episode of The Office? 🥲— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 27, 2023
OYO Rooms and Tata Play
Nothing cooler than a 3 day weekend? False: 4-day weekend!— Tata Play (@TataPlayin) January 25, 2023
Zomato
no amount of healthy food can stop office people from applying for a sick leave this friday— zomato (@zomato) January 23, 2023