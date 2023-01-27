New Year’s first long weekend is here & it has sparked a corporate memefest

Republic Day weekend

With the long weekend approaching, brand creatives imbibe a hint of disappointment at having to work on a Friday following the Republic Day National holiday.

Excited about Friday? Probably not this one, if you are working. This is a sentiment everyone is sharing, including brands for having to work on a Republic Day weekend. 

This year, the 74th Republic Day fell on a Thursday, and people (including brand admins) are eager to take a leave and relax.
Many have managed to get their leaves approved this weekend and travel sentiment has jumped. As per a press release by Oyo Rooms, the advanced booking trends have witnessed an uptick in travel demand ahead of the holiday. Goa witnessed a 75% increase in demand for this 26th January compared to the same day last year.
Even post the holiday seasons, Indians are showing keen interest in travelling every chance they get, especially by combining public holidays with leaves to make it a long weekend.

For everyone who hasn’t managed to get a leave approval, brands like Uber India, Zomato, Myntra and more have shared their disappointment and the relatable excuses people come up with just to get a leave with creatives. Here’s a look at the humorous brand creatives this Republic Day weekend.

Shaadi.com

Myntra

Uber India

Amazon Prime Video India

Durex India

Swiggy

ixigo

Netflix India

OYO Rooms and Tata Play

Zomato

Dettol India

