Excited about Friday? Probably not this one, if you are working. This is a sentiment everyone is sharing, including brands for having to work on a Republic Day weekend.

This year, the 74th Republic Day fell on a Thursday, and people (including brand admins) are eager to take a leave and relax.

Many have managed to get their leaves approved this weekend and travel sentiment has jumped. As per a press release by Oyo Rooms, the advanced booking trends have witnessed an uptick in travel demand ahead of the holiday. Goa witnessed a 75% increase in demand for this 26th January compared to the same day last year.

Even post the holiday seasons, Indians are showing keen interest in travelling every chance they get, especially by combining public holidays with leaves to make it a long weekend.

For everyone who hasn’t managed to get a leave approval, brands like Uber India, Zomato, Myntra and more have shared their disappointment and the relatable excuses people come up with just to get a leave with creatives. Here’s a look at the humorous brand creatives this Republic Day weekend.

Shaadi.com

Woh feeling pata hai jab shaadi mein favourite gaana baj raha ho aur DJ change kar deta hai? Aaj ka feeling kuch aisa hi hai 😫😫😫😫#No #Longweekend — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) January 27, 2023

Myntra

Sick leave toh hogaya, abh trip pe pehenna kya hai wo bas final karlu 🏖️ — Myntra (@myntra) January 27, 2023

Uber India

Everyone today:

“I need to take a leave because I’m under the weather *cough* and traveling *cough*” 🫢 — Uber India (@Uber_India) January 27, 2023

Amazon Prime Video India

Durex India

Swiggy

holidays ke beech ek working friday pic.twitter.com/AtkuqVyycc — Swiggy (@Swiggy) January 23, 2023

ixigo

All co-workers taking a sick leave this Friday, please Fake Care! 🤧 — ixigo (@ixigo) January 24, 2023

Netflix India

What is the procedure to skip this episode of The Office? 🥲 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 27, 2023

OYO Rooms and Tata Play

Nothing cooler than a 3 day weekend? False: 4-day weekend! — Tata Play (@TataPlayin) January 25, 2023

Zomato

no amount of healthy food can stop office people from applying for a sick leave this friday — zomato (@zomato) January 23, 2023

Dettol India

