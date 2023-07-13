LinkedIn experiments with a generative AI-integrated tool to help users write Feed Posts

LinkedIn has shared another development of an AI-integrated tool, this one helps users who may have a hard time drafting their thoughts into a Feed Post.

After AI-integrated assistants to write InMails, ad copies for campaigns, and most recently responses for job applications, LinkedIn has now set forth the development of an AI-based tool that helps users write their posts.

Keren Baruch, Director – Product, LinkedIn, announced the new development by stating, “When it comes to posting on LinkedIn, we’ve heard that you generally know what you want to say, but going from a great idea to a full-fledged post can be challenging and time-consuming. So, we’re testing a way for members to use generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box.”

To start, users will need to share at least 30 words outlining what they want to say, this is their own thoughts and perspective and the core of any post. Then they can leverage generative AI to create a first draft. This will give them a solid foundation to review, edit and make it their own before they click post.

LinkedIn mentions that Responsible AI is a foundational part of this process so they’ll be moving mindfully to test this experience before rolling it out to all members, and is open to hearing feedback on this.

