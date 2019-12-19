Agency Feature: illustrake

Who is illustrake?

We are a team of marketers and designers to help businesses and individuals with all aspects of Digital Marketing Strategy, Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing (SEO & PPC), Branding & Designing, Video Animations, Web/App Development, and Conversion Optimization.

What’s in the name?

illustrake Digital Marketing Services Pvt Ltd is the complete name of our firm. It was created keeping the core concept of design in mind. Adobe Illustrator is our go-to software so we borrowed the ‘illust’ from it. Illust also means illustrate, which is synonymous with pictorial or decorated. Our tagline continues on that, as well- ‘Get your dreams designed.’

What do we do?

We offer a multitude of services that include branding, logo designing, 2D animation, video production, motion graphics, social media marketing, content marketing, and so on. 3nions, a media house that highlights the daily chaos of the tech world, is our sister concern.

Why do we do it?

To make a living out of our skills and providing solutions to businesses. In simple terms, to digitalize their business through illustrake.

I think we all are spectators to the increased gap in the market and we feel we can address that. Of course, easier said than done. But we endure through the difficult conditions keeping our goal in mind.

How do we evolve?

Keeping oneself in the loop is the first thing, the other is being a constant learner. As humans, we never cease to learn about new things, so we should keep emphasizing that. Being curious is the other quirk we swear by as it leads to more and more exploration.

Social responsibility in social media

Our agency believes in quality over quantity so our posts are not high in number but definitely have some x-factor to them. We also make sure to upload carefully worded posts so as to not hurt any customers in any way.

The need of the hour

We think of social media as a trial and error, which is also a double-edged sword. As we mentioned, our posts are worded carefully. Moreover, there many things one needs to keep in mind; a post definitely needs an oomph in it but we make sure it is paired with educational hints.

We learned the hard way

The first thing every startup needs to remember and immediately follow is that making a contract shouldn’t be optional. Oral testimony is a thing of the past. We had terrible experiences with some troublesome clients but that was a catalyst that made illustrake adopt contracts.

Did we just share that?

Oh, there are many! The one particularly funny incident involves a client who owns a plush resort. It was a huge opportunity. We were ready to take up the offer but sadly, he thought he could use our services for just ₹5K, on a monthly basis! We still burst out laughing thinking of it. It’s funny (and a bit hurtful) to think that clients want the best of the best services but they don’t want to pay for it.

They work with us

We have had a great opportunity of working with clients with the same wavelength. They include Shell Global, Kalyan Jewellers, NEURORED S.A., Candere, Epsum Technologies, Pitch Ground, and many more.

The industry as we foresee

In 2019, social media is overly competitive as everyone wants to shine in this realm. We assume that the competition will never fade away in the future as new trends keep defining a segment. Nevertheless, everyone is striving to make a mark and some have even nailed it.

A day without Internet

The concept is terribly alien but won’t hurt much. We are constantly connected and as they say, a short amount of break is imperative every now and then. Of course, this sounds easy as it’s not happening anytime soon (fingers crossed) but we will soldier through it.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes, we are hiring. We’ll definitely post it on your portal.

