Advertisment
Events IAA

AgencyCon 2025: Curtain Raiser

Social Samosa is back with its sixth edition of Indian Agency Awards and Summit, AgencyCon 2025 where we appreciate and celebrate Agency Culture, and the people behind them.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
FI09

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of advertising and marketing, the heartbeat of innovation and creativity lies within the agency professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. With the past three editions, Social Samosa's Indian Agency Awards and Summit, AgencyCon has made it a point to applaud these unsung heroes. These awards celebrate the #UntoldStories of the Story Tellers, Planners, Directors, Strategists, Managers, Writers, Designers, and Individuals who run the show.

With the changing landscape, the platform is also Social Samosa's endeavor to facilitate a shared knowledge platform for Agency Leaders and Professionals to learn, unlearn, and relearn the dynamics of Agency Trade. 

The fourth edition of AgencyCon is back to shine a spotlight on these remarkable individuals and their untold stories, as well as provide a collaborative platform for industry leaders and professionals to learn, unlearn, and relearn the intricacies of the agency trade.

The agencies would be adjudged across 30 categories and agency folks would be judged across 21 individual categories and evaluated by an esteemed jury panel.

You can nominate across the following categories:

Agency Categories: 

  1. Performance Marketing Agency of the Year
  2. Digital Agency of the Year
  3. Media Agency of the Year
  4. Creative Agency of the Year
  5. Design Agency
  6. Social Media Agency of the Year
  7. Specialist Agency of the Year
  8. Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
  9. Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
  10. Content marketing agency of the year
  11. Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
  12. SEO Agency of the Year
  13. Digital PR Agency of the Year
  14. Network Agency of the Year
  15. Independent Agency of the Year
  16. Agency Network of the Year
  17. Ad Network of the Year
  18. Agency of the Year - North
  19. Agency of the Year - South
  20. Agency of the Year - West
  21. Agency of the Year - East
  22. Thriving Agency Culture
  23. Rising Star of the Year
  24. Disruptive Agency of the Year
  25. Meme Marketing Agency of the Year
  26. Technology Agency
  27. B2B agency of the year
  28. Short Video
  29. Video Production Agency
  30. Hyperlocal Agency of the Year

Individual Categories:

The last date to submit your entries is March 9,2025. Nominate here for Agency categories and here for Individual categories!

Watch this space for more details on the AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2025.

Agency Awards Agency Awards and Summit AgencyCon 2025 AgencyCon Curtain Raiser