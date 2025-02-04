AgencyCon 2025: Curtain Raiser

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of advertising and marketing, the heartbeat of innovation and creativity lies within the agency professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. With the past three editions, Social Samosa's Indian Agency Awards and Summit, AgencyCon has made it a point to applaud these unsung heroes. These awards celebrate the #UntoldStories of the Story Tellers, Planners, Directors, Strategists, Managers, Writers, Designers, and Individuals who run the show.

With the changing landscape, the platform is also Social Samosa's endeavor to facilitate a shared knowledge platform for Agency Leaders and Professionals to learn, unlearn, and relearn the dynamics of Agency Trade.

The fourth edition of AgencyCon is back to shine a spotlight on these remarkable individuals and their untold stories, as well as provide a collaborative platform for industry leaders and professionals to learn, unlearn, and relearn the intricacies of the agency trade.

The agencies would be adjudged across 30 categories and agency folks would be judged across 21 individual categories and evaluated by an esteemed jury panel.

You can nominate across the following categories:

Agency Categories:

Performance Marketing Agency of the Year Digital Agency of the Year Media Agency of the Year Creative Agency of the Year Design Agency Social Media Agency of the Year Specialist Agency of the Year Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Content marketing agency of the year Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year SEO Agency of the Year Digital PR Agency of the Year Network Agency of the Year Independent Agency of the Year Agency Network of the Year Ad Network of the Year Agency of the Year - North Agency of the Year - South Agency of the Year - West Agency of the Year - East Thriving Agency Culture Rising Star of the Year Disruptive Agency of the Year Meme Marketing Agency of the Year Technology Agency B2B agency of the year Short Video Video Production Agency Hyperlocal Agency of the Year

Individual Categories:

Agency Head of the year/CEO HR Person of the year Young Achiever of the year Network Head of the year Digital Marketing Person of the year Business Development person of the year Media Planner of the year Content Marketing person of the year Strategist of the year Creative Director of the year Account Director of the Year Social Media Professional of the Year Influencer Marketing Person of the Year Corp Comm Person of the year Copywriter of the Year Designer of the Year Meme Marketing Professional of the Year SEO Professional of the Year Performance Marketing Professional of the Year Video Producer of the year (Short format / Long format) ORM professional

The last date to submit your entries is March 9,2025. Nominate here for Agency categories and here for Individual categories!

Watch this space for more details on the AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2025.