Apple Christmas campaign tugs at heartstrings with tale of family bond

Apple Christmas campaign

Apple Christmas campaign spreads the message of family proximity, love, and togetherness in the holiday season.

To celebrate the season of joy and merriment, Christmas ads play around sentiments and emotions. The recent Apple Christmas campaign is a reminder that the real essence of festivals lies in family bonding.

The heartwarming ad centers on two daughters, who along with their parents, are travelling to their grandfather’s house to celebrate Christmas after a tragic loss of their grandmother.

Every time the girls quarrel with each other, the parent handover ab iPad to them to watch a movie or play games. The kids are seen relying on screen for entertainment and the real essence of the holiday season is missing.

Also Read: LazyPay meets Sacred Games in new quirky campaign

However, the girls decide to ‘surprise’ their grandfather by creating a multimedia album for him using pictures from his marriage and other fond memories. The message ‘Make Someone’s Holiday’ is communicated clearly while closely focusing on the imagery rather than information.

The brand is known for its Christmas campaigns that hit the right spot. One might remember its animated Christmas message around ‘share the gifts’, released last year or their theatrical video, Sway from 2017. Christmas makes for an important time of the year for Apple, with its products going on sale.


Comments

Chayanika Roy
Chayanika Roy
Creative thinker, writer and an orator, Chayanika Roy is a passionate journalist in making who loves to explore new opportunities, meeting new people and undertaking dynamic challenges. As an enthusiastic traveler, she enjoys capturing the beauty and culture of the places she visits. She has endeavoured in various fields including- content writing, photography, screenplay writing and social media. Writing for a national publication and working with organizations has given Chayanika a better sense of the creative field where she is stepping in.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

social media campaigns

Snapchat marketing solutions

John Lewis Christmas Campaigns

Superdry campaign

Mercedes EQC Campaign The Weeknd

Cipla Berok Zindagi new TVC #InhalersHainSahi

Snapchat Swipe Up

Rajnikanth brand posts