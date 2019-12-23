Apple Christmas campaign spreads the message of family proximity, love, and togetherness in the holiday season.

To celebrate the season of joy and merriment, Christmas ads play around sentiments and emotions. The recent Apple Christmas campaign is a reminder that the real essence of festivals lies in family bonding.

The heartwarming ad centers on two daughters, who along with their parents, are travelling to their grandfather’s house to celebrate Christmas after a tragic loss of their grandmother.

Every time the girls quarrel with each other, the parent handover ab iPad to them to watch a movie or play games. The kids are seen relying on screen for entertainment and the real essence of the holiday season is missing.

However, the girls decide to ‘surprise’ their grandfather by creating a multimedia album for him using pictures from his marriage and other fond memories. The message ‘Make Someone’s Holiday’ is communicated clearly while closely focusing on the imagery rather than information.

The brand is known for its Christmas campaigns that hit the right spot. One might remember its animated Christmas message around ‘share the gifts’, released last year or their theatrical video, Sway from 2017. Christmas makes for an important time of the year for Apple, with its products going on sale.

