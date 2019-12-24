Spreading merriment & joy – brands share an important message this Christmas
It is time for dazzling trees, gleaming lights, family, friends, and brilliant adverts. Here we take a look at Christmas campaigns 2019.
With the holiday season going on in full swing, Christmas campaigns 2019 drive footfall and increase sales, making the season truly merry and cheerful for brands and consumers alike.
You know it’s Christmas when Jingle Bells and carols are playing, wide smiles are touching hearts, gifts are being delivered, and positivity can be felt around. Brands too chime in with the message of happiness, solidarity, and joy.
This year too, brands have left no stone unturned in giving their best for the consumers. Facebook talks about Mama Claus while Apple has an important message about family bonds. Microsoft talks about Holiday magic and Amazon features a cute baby.
Christmas Campaigns 2019 are here.
Facebook Groups: ‘Mama Claus’-More Together
Apple Holiday: The Surprise
Amazon Holiday 2019
Mercedes Benz Picture of Santa Commercial
Sainsbury’s Christmas Commercial 2019
Gucci Getaway: The Gift Giving 2019 Campaign
2019 Christmas Advert Last Posting Dates – Parcelforce Worldwide
M&S FOOD | This Is Not Just Food… This Is M&S Christmas Food | Christmas Advert 2019
Visa Christmas Ad 2019
Microsoft Holiday Ad 2019 – Holiday Magic: Lucy & the Reindeer
Feel the warmth of the festive season | Emirates Christmas 2019 | Emirates Airline
Christmas 2019 Ad | John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners
IKEA – Silence The Critics – TV Advert 90
Burger King | Winter Whopperland Commercial 2019
