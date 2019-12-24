It is time for dazzling trees, gleaming lights, family, friends, and brilliant adverts. Here we take a look at Christmas campaigns 2019.

With the holiday season going on in full swing, Christmas campaigns 2019 drive footfall and increase sales, making the season truly merry and cheerful for brands and consumers alike.

You know it’s Christmas when Jingle Bells and carols are playing, wide smiles are touching hearts, gifts are being delivered, and positivity can be felt around. Brands too chime in with the message of happiness, solidarity, and joy.

This year too, brands have left no stone unturned in giving their best for the consumers. Facebook talks about Mama Claus while Apple has an important message about family bonds. Microsoft talks about Holiday magic and Amazon features a cute baby.

Christmas Campaigns 2019 are here.

Apple Holiday: The Surprise

Amazon Holiday 2019

Mercedes Benz Picture of Santa Commercial

Sainsbury’s Christmas Commercial 2019

Gucci Getaway: The Gift Giving 2019 Campaign

2019 Christmas Advert Last Posting Dates – Parcelforce Worldwide

M&S FOOD | This Is Not Just Food… This Is M&S Christmas Food | Christmas Advert 2019

Visa Christmas Ad 2019

Microsoft Holiday Ad 2019 – Holiday Magic: Lucy & the Reindeer

Feel the warmth of the festive season | Emirates Christmas 2019 | Emirates Airline

Christmas 2019 Ad | John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners

IKEA – Silence The Critics – TV Advert 90

Burger King | Winter Whopperland Commercial 2019

If you think your favourite Christmas campaign deserves to be on the list, let us know in the comments below.

