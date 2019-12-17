Cipla busts myths around inhalers with new chapter of #BerokZindagi

The new campaign from the Berok Zindagi series addresses myths about inhalation treatment for asthma and attempts to establish – Asthma Ke Liye #InhalersHainSahi.

Cipla Limited launched its new campaign, as part of the currently running chapter of the #BerokZindagi campaign. It continues to highlight its core message, “Asthma ke liye, Inhalers hain sahi” (Inhalers are right for asthma).

The new video prioritizes addressing misconceptions about inhalation therapy through the point of view of a young and promising cricketer. Last month, the second chapter of Berok Zindagi was launched with a digital film starring Bollywood actress, Radhika Apte; celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna; Arjuna awardee badminton player, Parupalli Kashyap and social media star Shristi Dixit.

The aspiring cricketer portrayed in the TVC is pursuing his dreams without constraints or barriers. Through the protagonist and his consulting physician, the ad-film conveys that concerns like inhalers having a higher dosage or leading to addiction are misguided, and for information and advice about inhalers, one should only listen to one’s physician.

Nikhil Chopra, Executive Vice-President & Head India Business, Cipla Ltd. has said, “Our vision is to always maintain a patient-centric focus and in this case, build awareness to counter myths related to inhalation therapy besides increasing people’s openness to talk about asthma and its treatment. The previous chapter of #BerokZindagi was immensely successful. Keeping in line with our purpose of caring for the life we will continue to tackle the social stigma surrounding asthma and inhalation therapy through education, and help patients live a #BerokZindagi.”

As a part of the current chapter of Berok Zindagi, a helpline has been created to enable patients to receive appropriate medical advice by locating doctors in their vicinity. This is in alignment with Berok Zindagi’s larger agenda of educating people about asthma and inspiring patients to live a life without limits with doctor-prescribed treatment and consistent adherence to suggested therapy.

