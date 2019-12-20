A Dabangg marketing strategy?
As the celebrated ‘Police-Wala Gunda’ from Dabangg 3 takes you back to his story of transformation, we take you through the high-octane Dabangg 3 marketing strategy.
As Pandey forays into the silver screens on 20th December, we take you through the ‘Dabangai’ of the superstar in the socioverse – which is nothing short of going berserk with a bombardment of quirky campaigns and initiatives. A look at Dabangg 3 marketing strategy.
The Dabangg of social media?
Acing the social media game, the Dabangg Khan took over social media handles as Chulbul Pandey. Khan’s official handle changed to Chulbul Pandey on Twitter with a grand entry as the Robinhood on Twitterverse, starting Oct’19.
Dabangg Motion Posters
With 100 days remaining to Dabangg release, the makers released motion posters of the movie on 11th September 2019 19 in four different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi.
Kannada
Telugu
Teaser Trailer
Soon after the release of the motion poster, the first look and a 52- seconder teaser to the trailer was launched on Oct 1, 2019.
Poster Alert
To alleviate the situation and appease the excited audience, the movie marketers launched the posters of the characters from the anticipated movie in ‘Pandey Ji’ style.
Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey
Chulbul’s Habibi- Rajjo
Introducing Saiee Manjrekar
With much hype and fervor, Saiee was introduced in the movie. It was also confirmed that Manjrekar would be an old flame of Chulbul Pandey, enacting a crucial role for the film.
Chulbul Pandey’s nemesis- Balli
Sudeep Sandeep or Kichcha Sudeepa is a well-known superhero of South. The antagonistic is presented in the Bollywood action film in a magnificent manner. Chulbul Pandey’s dialogue imposes the character’s magnanimity saying, “The more splendid the villain is, the more is the fun to take-over and to battle him out”.
Trailer is here
After much hype, Dabangg 3’s trailer was released on October 23rd.
Reaction to the trailer
Social media was set ablaze by Bhaijaan fans for whom the Trailer-release was nothing short of a celebration.
#BoycottDabangg3!
Soon after the trailer release, religious activists demanded that the third installment from the franchise be banned on account of the depiction of sages ‘dancing with guitars’.
However, the fans did not hinder their love and got back to this hashtag with more power and solidarity with #AwaitingDabangg on Twitter.
As per reports, this hashtag was tweeted more than 1.3 lakh times on the platform.
From Trailer to Memes
Known for its unconventional dialogues and catchy lines, Dabangg 3 trailer led to crazy memes on socioverse.
This further enhanced the viewing numbers for the trailer in an organic way.
Dabangg 3 Tour
The Tiger of Bollywood kickstarted the promotion tour for his movie from Hyderabad to Dubai and then other cities. “Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara” tagline spread the Salman swag everywhere with the cast rocking each city with their performances.
Hyderabad
Dubai
Foot-tapping numbers
Dabangg 3 song releases were another high-point for the ensemble – cast & crew. The video launches were followed by BTS and other endearing moments
Hud Hud Dabangg
Salman Khan makes a magnificent entry with the popular track for the movie
Habibi Ke Nain
Naina Lade
Munna Badnaam Hua on Facebook Live
The earlier version of this song with Malaika Arora had broken all the viewing records and was being hummed by one and all.
Creators come up with ‘Munna Badnaam Hua, this time with Salman Khan at the epicenter. Before the launch of this song, the movie marketers took the reins of Facebook live and rode the interactivity a notch-higher.
Raining BTS
The cast didn’t leave a stone unturned for promotions and made sure the fans are abreast of the happenings with ‘Behind-the-screen’ moments.
On the move, in the rains
One of its kind, the Dabanng star was seen cycling in rains to reach the shoot-sets a move well banked by the main star.
Gym-corner
A different kind of BTS where Khan was seen sharing how he preps for the film.
Pack-up and Happy birthday Vinod Khanna!
During an emotional moment, Salman Khan along with Prabhu Deva and crew wished Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna as one of the behind-the-screen moments.
Dancing with Jaipur kids
The ensemble was seen to be dancing with kids in Jaipur in the heart-warming moment of fun and laughter.
Making of Naina Lade
The already hit-song was shared by the makers albeit -its’ creation process.
Yu Karke in the making
Munna Badnam Hua – Behind the screen
Reaction
Brand collaborations & Contests
Dabangg Ki Pepsi
Just before the release of the movie trailer, the movie marketers collaborated with Pepsi in tandem to the star’s stature and style to depict the coolness of youth in Sallu-way. This was backed by the tagline- ‘Dabangg Ka Swag, Dabangg Ki Pepsi’
Royal Enfield’s- #SayItLikeChulbul Challenge
As a pre-buzz to the challenge, a surprise awaited the fans in the form of a campaign.
Dabangg 3 Surprise tomorrow!
In this campaign, Salman Khan aka Pandey Ji came up with a challenge on his quirky dialogues. #SayItLikeChulbul campaign dared Salman Khan fans to act Chulbul’s dialogues.
#BeLikeChulbul
The next contest that followed #SayItLikeChulbul was the test of style and smile for the race to win the next Royal Enfield bike.
Mahindra Scorpio
The campaign aligned the ethos of Mahindra Scorpio with Dabangg Power and asked the audience about their thoughts on the common thread between Scorpio and Dabangg 3.
UC Browser- ‘Spot Chulbul Pandey’ Contest
UC Browser launched this campaign to keep the movie buzzing in the minds of viewers. In the contest, fans were asked to ‘Spot Chulbul Pandey’ on any of cabs to win the game.
This campaign was an amalgamation of outdoor+social media advertising in an ambient manner.
With the stars posting it vigorously, the contest trended at No.8 on Twitter.
Astral Pipes
To ride the bandwagon and the fervor, Astral Pipes announced its involvement in the movie.
Collaborations with Channels
The actor went on every channel and communicated on each platform to reach out to a wider audience.
Sonic Unleashed!
Nickelodeon Ke Dabanggs
HBO- Home of Dabangg Superheroes
WWE- Dabangs of WWE
Apart from various brand collaboration campaigns, social media was slewed with campaigns buzzing with Salman leading from the front.
Book my Show- #BookASmileWithChulbul
This campaign in collaboration with Book my Show asks the fans to donate for underprivileged children. 1000 lucky donors get movie vouchers from Chulbul Pandey.
#Dabangg3BadassDialogue Contest
November started with the #Dabangg3BadassDialogue challenge and Chulbul was seen waiting for his counter as a reply line in the film. The fans were encouraged to give a witty come-back to a popular line from the movie in this contest.
Fans put on their best intellectual -shoes for coming up with one-liners for their favorite star. This opportunity as a contest was the one to lap onto as the winner will get to witness the blockbuster Khan delivering their line!
#Dabangg3BadgeofHonour!
On International Men’s Day, the campaign asked the audience to nominate one special man in their lives. The participants needed to use @SKFilmsOfficial & #Dabangg3BadgeofHonour hashtag. The winners were to get the ‘Dabangg 3 badge of honor’.
#MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge
As known to everyone, the previous version of the track was popularized by Malaika Arora. While all grooved to the Munna Badnaam Hua track, marketers launched the #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge!
This song was followed by a tagline- “Why should Munna have all the fun?” The challenge witnessed many stars and fans participating in it.
Kartik Aaryan
Aayush Sharma
Sonakshi Sinha
#MunnaBadnaamHua
Another fun contest as a pre-buzz campaign for the song called upon all the Munnas to mention one thing they are ‘Badnaam’ for. Lucky winners get to attend the launch of Munna Badnaam’s song of Chulbul Pandey.
#Dabangg3 on wheels
Like other sequels, Dabangg 3 stars also promoted the movie on the wheels. The stars invited fans on a train-ride of the lifetime in 2019.
#HudHudDabanggChallenge on Likee App
The fans get to create videos on Likee App with #HudHudDabangg Challenge. This also got debutante Saiee on the platform with a bang.
Dabangg Stickers
Through this initiative, fans got the opportunity to express themselves in ‘Chulbul Ishtyle’ on social channels.
Dabangg Gifs
Even Whatsapp as a platform was leveraged for promotions and Fans were gifted with their favorite Dabangg 3 Gifs.
#Dabangg3Filters- Being Chulbul!
A concept popularized by Snapchat; Dabangg 3 Filters rocked the socioverse across channels!
Face-Off of the year
What better moment than when Salman Khan goes shirtless? It is the moment Salman fans always wait for, in each of his movies.