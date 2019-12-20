A Dabangg marketing strategy?

As the celebrated ‘Police-Wala Gunda’ from Dabangg 3 takes you back to his story of transformation, we take you through the high-octane Dabangg 3 marketing strategy.

As Pandey forays into the silver screens on 20th December, we take you through the ‘Dabangai’ of the superstar in the socioverse – which is nothing short of going berserk with a bombardment of quirky campaigns and initiatives. A look at Dabangg 3 marketing strategy.

The Dabangg of social media?

Acing the social media game, the Dabangg Khan took over social media handles as Chulbul Pandey. Khan’s official handle changed to Chulbul Pandey on Twitter with a grand entry as the Robinhood on Twitterverse, starting Oct’19.

Dabangg Motion Posters

With 100 days remaining to Dabangg release, the makers released motion posters of the movie on 11th September 2019 19 in four different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi.

Kannada

Telugu

Teaser Trailer

Soon after the release of the motion poster, the first look and a 52- seconder teaser to the trailer was launched on Oct 1, 2019.

Poster Alert

To alleviate the situation and appease the excited audience, the movie marketers launched the posters of the characters from the anticipated movie in ‘Pandey Ji’ style.

Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey

Chulbul’s Habibi- Rajjo

Introducing Saiee Manjrekar

With much hype and fervor, Saiee was introduced in the movie. It was also confirmed that Manjrekar would be an old flame of Chulbul Pandey, enacting a crucial role for the film.

Chulbul Pandey’s nemesis- Balli

Sudeep Sandeep or Kichcha Sudeepa is a well-known superhero of South. The antagonistic is presented in the Bollywood action film in a magnificent manner. Chulbul Pandey’s dialogue imposes the character’s magnanimity saying, “The more splendid the villain is, the more is the fun to take-over and to battle him out”.

#Dabangg3 ,, world wide release on Dec 20th . pic.twitter.com/S3QhNpl4lt — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 4, 2019

Trailer is here

After much hype, Dabangg 3’s trailer was released on October 23rd.

Reaction to the trailer

Social media was set ablaze by Bhaijaan fans for whom the Trailer-release was nothing short of a celebration.

Shandar Jabardast 👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥



Policewale Gunda



DABANGG3 TRAILER DAY — Manisha Rathore (@baisamanisha07) October 23, 2019

#BoycottDabangg3!

Soon after the trailer release, religious activists demanded that the third installment from the franchise be banned on account of the depiction of sages ‘dancing with guitars’.

HJS demands Censor Board to refuse Certification to film ‘Dabangg 3’

song titled ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ It is shown in the song that many Sages and saints are dancing with guitar in their hands.This is nothing but a mockery of Sages& Hindu culture#BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/krYUwVUjOH — Chethana Prabhu (@Ravalanath) November 29, 2019

#BoycottDabangg3

A new conspiracy to degrade Hindutva by insulting sage saints and Hindu goddesses through Dabangg 3

We all boycott such a film and request all Hindus that you all boycott this film and show your devotion. — Anand (@Anand26703903) November 29, 2019

However, the fans did not hinder their love and got back to this hashtag with more power and solidarity with #AwaitingDabangg on Twitter.

As per reports, this hashtag was tweeted more than 1.3 lakh times on the platform.

From Trailer to Memes

Known for its unconventional dialogues and catchy lines, Dabangg 3 trailer led to crazy memes on socioverse.

This further enhanced the viewing numbers for the trailer in an organic way.

#Dabangg3Trailer

When I see someone advising "Bus ye char saal mehnat karlo, puri zindagi set ho jaaye gi" to another person.



Me to the person giving advise – pic.twitter.com/CDzL7r5jKY — Dang! (@dangwitty) October 23, 2019

When your teacher pays a visit to your parents to complain about you. pic.twitter.com/b3Nnc1iJYB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 24, 2019

When you order condoms and Amazon delivers it to your parents. #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/tdqSLeXjCr — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 23, 2019

Dabangg 3 Tour

The Tiger of Bollywood kickstarted the promotion tour for his movie from Hyderabad to Dubai and then other cities. “Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara” tagline spread the Salman swag everywhere with the cast rocking each city with their performances.

Hyderabad

Dubai

Foot-tapping numbers

Dabangg 3 song releases were another high-point for the ensemble – cast & crew. The video launches were followed by BTS and other endearing moments

Hud Hud Dabangg

Salman Khan makes a magnificent entry with the popular track for the movie

Habibi Ke Nain

Naina Lade

Munna Badnaam Hua on Facebook Live

The earlier version of this song with Malaika Arora had broken all the viewing records and was being hummed by one and all.

Creators come up with ‘Munna Badnaam Hua, this time with Salman Khan at the epicenter. Before the launch of this song, the movie marketers took the reins of Facebook live and rode the interactivity a notch-higher.

Munna Badnaam Hua Song Launch Laa rahe hain 'Munna Badnaam Hua' live, ek jabraatt performance ke saath, saal ke sabse bade aur special event mein. #MunnaBadnaamHua#ArbaazKhan Sonakshi Sinha Saiee M Manjrekar Prabhudeva #KicchaSudeep Nikhil Dwivedi Warina Hussain Sajid Wajid BADSHAH #KamaalKhan #MamtaSharma #DanishIqbalSabri #VaibhaviMerchant Salman Khan Films Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd T-Series Set Wet Posted by Salman Khan on Saturday, 30 November 2019

Laa rahe hain 'Munna Badnaam Hua' live, ek jabraatt performance ke saath, saal ke sabse bade aur special event mein. #MunnaBadnaamHua#ArbaazKhan Sonakshi Sinha Saiee M Manjrekar Prabhudeva #KicchaSudeep Nikhil Dwivedi Warina Hussain Sajid Wajid BADSHAH #KamaalKhan #MamtaSharma #DanishIqbalSabri #VaibhaviMerchant Salman Khan Films Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd T-Series Set Wet Posted by Salman Khan on Saturday, 30 November 2019

Raining BTS

The cast didn’t leave a stone unturned for promotions and made sure the fans are abreast of the happenings with ‘Behind-the-screen’ moments.

On the move, in the rains

One of its kind, the Dabanng star was seen cycling in rains to reach the shoot-sets a move well banked by the main star.

Mumbai city in d rains . . Off to the location to shoot for #dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/sVY9Sa3Zdq — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 6, 2019

Gym-corner

A different kind of BTS where Khan was seen sharing how he preps for the film.

Pack-up and Happy birthday Vinod Khanna!

During an emotional moment, Salman Khan along with Prabhu Deva and crew wished Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna as one of the behind-the-screen moments.

Dancing with Jaipur kids

The ensemble was seen to be dancing with kids in Jaipur in the heart-warming moment of fun and laughter.

Also read: Shivani Shivaji Roy leads Mardaani 2 marketing strategy too

Making of Naina Lade

The already hit-song was shared by the makers albeit -its’ creation process.

Yu Karke in the making

Munna Badnam Hua – Behind the screen

'Munna Badnaam Hua' ki preps aur masti dekho with this making video.#MunnaBadnaamHuaMaking© 👉 Hamza Yousaf Posted by Dabangg 3 on Wednesday, 4 December 2019

Reaction

Brand collaborations & Contests

Dabangg Ki Pepsi

Just before the release of the movie trailer, the movie marketers collaborated with Pepsi in tandem to the star’s stature and style to depict the coolness of youth in Sallu-way. This was backed by the tagline- ‘Dabangg Ka Swag, Dabangg Ki Pepsi’

Royal Enfield’s- #SayItLikeChulbul Challenge

As a pre-buzz to the challenge, a surprise awaited the fans in the form of a campaign.

Dabangg 3 Surprise tomorrow!

In this campaign, Salman Khan aka Pandey Ji came up with a challenge on his quirky dialogues. #SayItLikeChulbul campaign dared Salman Khan fans to act Chulbul’s dialogues.

#SayItLikeChulbul #Dabangg3 Humaare dialogues bolna itna bhi asaan nahi h, Aazmaana chahenge apne aap ko? Tohfa intezaar kar raha h! #SayItLikeChulbulRoyal Enfield #ArbaazKhan Sonakshi Sinha Saiee M Manjrekar Prabhudeva #KicchaSudeep Nikhil Dwivedi Salman Khan Films Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd Posted by Salman Khan on Monday, 16 December 2019

#SayItLikeChulbul #Dabangg3 Bol ke dikhaao Dabangg 3 ke dialogues aur ghar le jao nayi bike. Kaisa laga surprise? #SayItLikeChulbulRoyal Enfield #ArbaazKhan Sonakshi Sinha Saiee M Manjrekar Prabhudeva #KicchaSudeep Nikhil Dwivedi Salman Khan Films Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd Posted by Saiee M Manjrekar on Monday, 16 December 2019

#BeLikeChulbul

The next contest that followed #SayItLikeChulbul was the test of style and smile for the race to win the next Royal Enfield bike.

#BeLikeChulbul #Dabangg3 Aapko kya laga, Hum aapko ek hi task deke kaam khatam karenge?Abhi to khel shuru hua hai! Abhi to mazza aayega! #BeLikeChulbulRoyal Enfield #ArbaazKhan Sonakshi Sinha Saiee M Manjrekar Prabhudeva #KicchaSudeep Nikhil Dwivedi Salman Khan Films Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd Posted by Salman Khan on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

Mahindra Scorpio

The campaign aligned the ethos of Mahindra Scorpio with Dabangg Power and asked the audience about their thoughts on the common thread between Scorpio and Dabangg 3.

Watch the #AllPowerfulScorpio take your nearest screen by storm in this year’s most awaited movie #Dabangg3. Tell us what do you think is common between Dabangg and Scorpio? The most Dabangg response will stand a chance to win couples ticket to the movie. @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/4dozAZZlwj — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) December 17, 2019

UC Browser- ‘Spot Chulbul Pandey’ Contest

UC Browser launched this campaign to keep the movie buzzing in the minds of viewers. In the contest, fans were asked to ‘Spot Chulbul Pandey’ on any of cabs to win the game.

This campaign was an amalgamation of outdoor+social media advertising in an ambient manner.

With the stars posting it vigorously, the contest trended at No.8 on Twitter.

Can You spot #ChulbulPandey among hundreds of #SalmanKhan pics, then it's time to prove you are a true fan! Play #SpotTheDifferenceDabangg 3 game on @UCBrowser & win cashback on #Dabangg3 movie tickets, only on #Paytm. pic.twitter.com/7wJ0G3t0eM — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 18, 2019

Astral Pipes

To ride the bandwagon and the fervor, Astral Pipes announced its involvement in the movie.

Collaborations with Channels

The actor went on every channel and communicated on each platform to reach out to a wider audience.

Sonic Unleashed!

Chulbul Pandey aaya hai aapse milne. Swaagat nahi karoge?



Catch Sonic Ke Chulbule show us their Dabangg power 16th December onwards 4:30 PM only on Sonic!@SKFilmsOfficial @BeingSalmanKhan #DabanggXSonic #SonicKeChulbule #SonicGang pic.twitter.com/WmGOhAJejK — Sonic Gang (@SonicGang) December 11, 2019

Nickelodeon Ke Dabanggs

Yeh sab yaha ke Robin Hood hai.



Catch the Dabanggs of Nick take center stage with Chulbul Pandey 16th December onwards everyday at 6:30 PM !@SKFilmsOfficial @BeingSalmanKhan #DabanggxNick #NickKeDabangg #NickIndia pic.twitter.com/bLqhNMif4e — Nickelodeon India (@NickIndia) December 11, 2019

HBO- Home of Dabangg Superheroes

This December, brace yourself and get ready to add some Dabangg to your style with @SKFilmsOfficial. Catch all the Dabangg Superheroes of Hollywood on HBO- Home Of Superheroes.

.

.

.#HomeBoxOffice #HomeOfSuperheroes #HomeOfDrama #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/rDtFIcgzcI — HBO India (@HBOINDIA) December 9, 2019

WWE- Dabangs of WWE

Apart from various brand collaboration campaigns, social media was slewed with campaigns buzzing with Salman leading from the front.

Book my Show- #BookASmileWithChulbul

This campaign in collaboration with Book my Show asks the fans to donate for underprivileged children. 1000 lucky donors get movie vouchers from Chulbul Pandey.

Donate Now for a special screening of Dabangg3 for the Underprivileged Children. 1000 lucky donors will get movie vouchers brought to you by Chulbul Pandey

Link: https://t.co/llnbHyNQHi#BookASmileWithChulbul #BookASmile @BookASmileIndia @bookmyshow @_PVRCinemas @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/y83zHZYw89 — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) November 26, 2019

#Dabangg3BadassDialogue Contest

November started with the #Dabangg3BadassDialogue challenge and Chulbul was seen waiting for his counter as a reply line in the film. The fans were encouraged to give a witty come-back to a popular line from the movie in this contest.

Fans put on their best intellectual -shoes for coming up with one-liners for their favorite star. This opportunity as a contest was the one to lap onto as the winner will get to witness the blockbuster Khan delivering their line!

"Hum Police Wale Gunde Hai.. Raaste Pe Laana Bhe Jante Hai Aur Hatana Bhe" #Dabangg3BadassDialogue



Jeete Hai Shaan #SalmanKhan Fan Ke Naam Se



Proud #SalmanKhan Fan#TrueSalmaniacForever



Love You Till My Last Breath Salman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nYv625LXm5 — Chulbul Zain Pandey (@BeingZainKhan72) November 12, 2019

#ChulbulkaCounter – "Raste se Yaad aaya, Chaube ji Yaha se sabse najdik jo rasta hain vo samshan ka hain na…😉 Ye bahot raste-raste kar raha hain…Turant Pahuchva de kya…😎💪 #Dabangg3BadassDialogue #Dabangg3 #chulbulpandey @BeingSalmanKhan — Abhishek Katu (@BeingAbhiKatu) November 12, 2019

#Dabangg3BadgeofHonour!

On International Men’s Day, the campaign asked the audience to nominate one special man in their lives. The participants needed to use @SKFilmsOfficial & #Dabangg3BadgeofHonour hashtag. The winners were to get the ‘Dabangg 3 badge of honor’.

#MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge

As known to everyone, the previous version of the track was popularized by Malaika Arora. While all grooved to the Munna Badnaam Hua track, marketers launched the #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge!

This song was followed by a tagline- “Why should Munna have all the fun?” The challenge witnessed many stars and fans participating in it.

Kartik Aaryan

Aayush Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha

Why should Munna have all the fun??? Hum bhi karenge #Munnabadnaamchallenge aur nominate karenge doston ko – @Asli_Jacqueline , @TheAaryanKartik and @aaysharma !!! Aap bhi karo!! pic.twitter.com/uUJy00gnGx — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 12, 2019

#MunnaBadnaamHua

Another fun contest as a pre-buzz campaign for the song called upon all the Munnas to mention one thing they are ‘Badnaam’ for. Lucky winners get to attend the launch of Munna Badnaam’s song of Chulbul Pandey.

#Dabangg3 on wheels

Like other sequels, Dabangg 3 stars also promoted the movie on the wheels. The stars invited fans on a train-ride of the lifetime in 2019.

#HudHudDabanggChallenge on Likee App

The fans get to create videos on Likee App with #HudHudDabangg Challenge. This also got debutante Saiee on the platform with a bang.

Dabangg Stickers

Through this initiative, fans got the opportunity to express themselves in ‘Chulbul Ishtyle’ on social channels.

Dabangg Gifs

Even Whatsapp as a platform was leveraged for promotions and Fans were gifted with their favorite Dabangg 3 Gifs.

#Dabangg3Filters- Being Chulbul!

A concept popularized by Snapchat; Dabangg 3 Filters rocked the socioverse across channels!

Face-Off of the year

What better moment than when Salman Khan goes shirtless? It is the moment Salman fans always wait for, in each of his movies.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Bhai aur Prabhudeva ka dance dekhne ka hai yeh golden chance! Dekhiye #Dabangg3 ke stars ko #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, aaj raat 9:30 baje . pic.twitter.com/7C2rVukwGN — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 15, 2019

Comments