Decade Samosa: YouTube, A video search engine to an OTT source
Over the last 10 years, YouTube has been a big boost to user-generated content, content marketing, and in general anything related to video content. For Decade Samosa, we trace its evolution journey.
The journey to becoming the default space for videos to be uploaded and viewed has been a long one for YouTube. There have been plenty of hurdles in terms of competition, content consumption changes, questionable content, and copyrights. However, it has stood strong, evolving over time. The last ten years have been key to this process.
YouTube started as a platform for people to share videos rather a video search engine. Then, it made easier for people to create videos, facilitating the growth of creators. Next came the wave of helping them make money off the content they created.
Along the sidelines, it kept working with key players to expand on political and journalism content on the platform. Music, gaming, education and entertainment are some of the key content verticals for YouTube. Award and offline events have helped the platform fuel this progress.
On the technical front, better quality formats have emerged and so have new avenues. Layouts have changed multiple times with visuals becoming more prominent than before. Long format storytelling has become easier to disseminate. Here’s more on how the platform has changed over the years.
January 2010: Track video processing progress with thumbnail flipbook
January 2010: Video page gets revamped with streamlined display
February 2010: Now you can queue videos, comment visual responses
February 2010: New tool alert: Video Speed Dashboard
February 2010: YouTube introduces Safety Mode
March 2010: Now connect YouTube to Facebook for real-time sharing
March 2010: Now, a new default size for embedded videos
March 2010: YouTube improves accessibility with auto-captioning
April 2010: Introducing YouTube Show & Tell
April 2010: Experiments with email alerts, share to Buzz and Blogger
May 2010: Unlisted videos are now available
July 2010: Upload limit increases to 15 minutes for all users
July 2010: Mobile website gets an upgrade
July 2010: YouTube to support 4K videos
July 2010: Investing in video with Partner Grant Program
October 2010: 15 channels cross the one million subscriber mark
October 2010: YouTube launches on Google TV
November 2010: Control YouTube on desktop, TV with YouTube app
March 2011: YouTube nudges people to connect Google accounts
June 2011: Embedded videos to be displayed in search
June 2011: Creative Commons tie-up to help creators in edits
August 2011: Promoted videos reach one billion views globally
November 2011: YouTube expands presence to Colombia
November 2011: Video giant announces YouTube Analytics
November 2011: YouTube launches in IsiZulu and Afrikaans
November 2011: Google+ welcomes YouTube presence
December 2011: Introducing YouTube Slam, a video discovery experiment
December 2011: Dabbling in education content with YouTube for Schools
January 2012: Releasing a new look for the browser
February 2012: More options for enhanced caption support
February 2012: Access in Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu
March 2012: YouTube expands to Korea, Peru, Malaysia, and Chile
May 2012: YouTube turns 7, celebrates 72 hrs video uploads every minute
June 2012: Now, customise your profile display
June 2012: YouTube joins Pinterest
June 2012: Launching YouTube app for Android
June 2012: Automatic captions now available in Spanish
July 2012: Google Video content moves to YouTube
September 2012: Launching YouTube app for iPhone and iPod touch
November 2012: Making it easier to watch videos on TV
November 2012: Automatic Captions now available German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Dutch
March 2013: YouTube Hits a Billion Monthly Users
February 2014: Launching a new look for web
December 2014: Introducing YouTube Offline in India
January 2015: New tab, just for music
February 2015: Launching YouTube Kids
March 2015: YouTube turns 10
June 2015: YouTube launches YouTube Gaming
July 2015: Apps get new tabs: Home, Subscriptions, Account
October 2015: YouTube Red goes live in the US
November 2015: YouTube now supports VR video
February 2016: First of YouTube Red Originals released
April 2016: A new mobile design for your Home
April 2016: YouTube allows 360-degree live streaming
June 2016: Introducing YouTube Director
August 2016: YouTube Kids now works with YouTube Red
September 2016: Introducing YouTube Creators for Change
November 2016: YouTube Kids gets better parental controls
November 2016: YouTube to now support HDR videos
February 2017: Now Live Stream from mobile
February 2017: YouTube Kids turns two!
February 2017: Over a billion videos now have Automatic Captions
April 2017: YouTube TV is now live
April 2017: YouTube Go beta launches in India
May 2017: Youtube gets a new look and feel
June 2017: YouTube helps form Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism
August 2017: Now you can chat about videos on YouTube
November 2017: YouTube toughens rules to protect families
February 2018: YouTube Go expands to 130 countries
April 2018: YouTube shares updates on Community Guidelines
May 2018: Introducing YouTube Premium
June 2018: YouTube helps creators make money
June 2018: YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launch in 17 countries
August 2018: Launching tools for digital well-being
November 2018: YouTube launches student plans for Music and Premium
November 2018: YouTube rolls out Stories feature to more creators
December 2018: YouTube Music now offers YouTube Charts
January 2019: YouTube Music comes to Sonos
April 2019: Enjoy YouTube Music free on Google Home speakers
July 2019: Now switch between audio and music videos seamlessly
August 2019: YouTube Music comes to Waze
November 2019: Introducing Super Stickers for creators
November 2019: Video thumbnails to become bigger
December 2019: YouTube Music gets personal with playlist