Instagram rolls out a warning that notifies people when their captions on a photo or video may be considered offensive, giving them a chance to pause and reconsider their words before posting.

When someone writes a caption for a feed post on Instagram and the platform’s AI detects the caption as potentially offensive, they will receive a warning informing them that their caption is similar to those reported for bullying. They will have the opportunity to edit their caption before it’s posted.

The platform has developed and tested AI that recognizes different forms of bullying on Instagram. Earlier this year, they launched new features that notify people when their comments may be considered offensive before they’re posted.

Instagram found that these types of nudges can encourage people to reconsider their words when given a chance. The caption warning also has an option to notify Instagram if a user thinks the platform has made a mistake.

This warning also helps educate people on what is not allowed on Instagram, and when an account may be at risk of breaking Instagram rules. This feature will be rolling out in select countries and Instagram will begin expanding globally in the coming months.

Online bullying and a pressurized environment have been crucial problems polluting the platform’s environment. Recently, Instagram also started hiding like counts. Adam Mosseri mentioned the move is to ‘depressurize Instagram for young people’.

