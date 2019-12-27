Just another Facebook Scandal to end 2019

This Facebook Scandal comprises of personal data of more than 267 million users being leaked online.

The leaked data allegedly includes IDs, phone numbers, emails, and names of 267 million Facebook users. As reported by Comparitech and security researcher Bob Diachenko the information was left exposed on a database online leading to another Facebook scandal.

Diachenko contacted the internet service provider to remove the access to the IP address of the database from the servers. Although, the database was exposed for more than two weeks before the ISP revoked access to the data.

The reason for the data breach is unclear as the reports surfacing moot that the platform has only mentioned possibilities. The hackers could’ve rift security holes in Facebook’s API. Although the platform mentioned, the data could’ve also been acquired from public Facebook profiles.

Facebook in a statement to the US-based media channels mentioned, “We are looking into this issue, but believe this is likely information obtained before changes we made in the past few years to better protect people’s information”.

Facebook has had a long list of scandals and data breaches in the last year itself. FTC’s settlement over the Cambridge Analytica scandal that imposed intense scrutiny of the platform is not even a year old and we have observed another Facebook scandal.

